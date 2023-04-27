The members of the Cambridge-Isanti Speech Team sat on the edges of their seats, holding their collective breath in anticipation.
The Bluejackets were competing in the Section 7AA tournament at Hibbing on April 1. And as the team scores were announced, the team had its fingers crossed, hoping to win the first team section title in school history.
“I knew we were extremely talented, and when I saw the people who advanced to the finals at section, … Wow, I thought we could go home with the first-place trophy,” senior Evan Goebel said. “It was just in the stars for us.
“I didn’t think we would totally, definitely win this season. But I felt we would.”
His teammate junior Andrew Jaques responded: “I definitely didn’t feel that way! I knew we had a shot, but we had never done this before. It’s hard to have confidence when it’s something you’ve never done before.
“But I was expecting great success for our team, even if we didn’t win the title.”
And fellow senior Tyler Gustafson agreed with Jaques, adding: “We had confidence, but we didn’t have cockiness. We knew anything could happen with a subjective, judged activity. …
“Elk River always is the team to beat. We knew we had won several meets, and I felt we had a chance with the number of talented people we have. But to beat Elk River?”
According to coach Lee Orvig, if Cambridge-Isanti were to claim its first-ever section title, it would take a combination of depth and talent. The Bluejackets had both: There are 58 students in grades seven through 12 on the team competing in 13 categories, and last year the Bluejackets sent six entrants to the state meet.
“I knew we had a lot of talented students, and we have a lot of people on the team,” Orvik said. “So I knew we had a good team. But a section championship? Not to discount the talent on our team, but Elk River and Duluth East are amazing.
“Our kids went beyond what I ever imagined. It was a nice surprise.”
A team with talent
Sophomore Callie Bremer joined the team last year for one reason.
“I only joined because my friend made me do it,” she said. “But I’m really, really happy she did that. There are so many categories, so there’s something for everyone. …
“And this team really has a good sense of teamwork and family.”
Bremer finished third in Poetry at this year’s section meet, making her one of Cambridge-Isanti’s seven entrants in the state tournament.
“I’ve always loved poetry – I love reading poems, and I love writing them,” she said. “So when I found out I could convey language in poetry, I really enjoyed that.”
Cambridge-Isanti had four winning entries in the section tournament: Goebel in Creative Expression, Jaques in Humorous, junior Jenna Anderson in Storytelling, and the Duo titlists, seniors Ava Lowman and Leslie Bleess.
“All of our seniors are extremely hard workers, but Ava and Leslie are two of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen,” Orvik said. “They are so in synch, and so talented.
“In Creative, Evan writes his own speech, and his writing is beautiful. He’s also an outstanding performer.
“Jenna Anderson works extremely hard to get to where she is. She’s gone to state three years in a row, and she gets better every year.
“And Andrew is just remarkably funny. Normally he’s very reserved; but when he’s in front of people, you just can’t stop laughing. And he’s very intelligent about his choices in humor.”
Three other entrants finished in the top three to join those four winners in the state tournament: Seniors Brennan Blake and Gustafson placed second in Duo, while sophomore Rae Charlebois finished second in Prose, and Bremer was third in Poetry.
“Brennan and Tyler are a great team, and throughout the season they have challenged Ava and Leslie,” Orvik said. “They push each other, and they also support each other.”
All four members of these two Duo teams realized they were a “team.”
“It never was competing against them – it was always competing with them,” Blake said. “It was a group effort to get to the top rather than a competition to get to the top. …
“If there was a quartet, that’s what we would do.”
The Bluejackets experienced plenty of success during the season. In 10 tournaments, the squad won eight first-place trophies. What’s more, C-I won the Mississippi 8 championship for the second time in three years, with 12 competitors earning all-conference honors while a dozen more received honorable mention.
“That’s a team effort – everyone has to pitch something in if you want to win a title,” Jaques said.
That league crown gave Cambridge-Isanti a jolt of confidence entering the section meet.
“Throughout the season, I recognized how successful this team was,” Lowman said. “But going into the section meet, all I was more focused on how my partner and I would do.”
A talented team
The day of the section meet did not start out well for the Bluejackets.
“We had a three-hour bus ride on icy roads,” Lowman said. “We were excited just to get there. I wasn’t worried about how awards were going to go; I was happy to get there, and I was just ready to celebrate an amazing season with a great group of people.
“But I also thought a win would be nice.”
Orvik said his team had “the best day possible” at the Section 7AA Speech Tournament.
“We had 19 kids make the section finals,” he said. “The top eight in each category make the section finals, and everyone there earns points for the team. We had eighth and ninth graders make the section finals, and that is exceptional.
“We brought nearly 40 kids to the section tournament, and they all performed phenomenally,” Orvik said. “It seemed as if everybody had at least one round where they placed exceptionally high. Everyone had a really good day.”
Two eighth graders who advanced to the section finals were Aiden Knudsvig in Poetry and Cameron Bleese in Storytelling. And two freshmen, Ava Smith in Humorous and Ainsley Doom in Discussion, also stepped forward at the section meet.
“Aiden turned out to be a superstar in the big meets at the end of the season,” Orvig said. “And Cameron found a way to improve every week until the end.
“Ava Smith is in her first year in speech, just trying it out – and she’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. As the year went on she made section finals in a tough category.
“And Ainsley Doom, in a very tough category that is based on developing consensus, was killing it in her first season on the team.”
At the section meet’s title ceremony, Goebel had a stark realization.
“When I watched all of our finalists go up on stage, I started realizing we had a really good chance [to win],” he said.
And when the announcer said, “In second place, Elk River …” the Bluejackets erupted with excitement.
“We all gasped, and then we freaked out,” Bremer admitted. “When they said our name, and said we were first, people were hugging, and someone was crying. But they were happy tears.”
Blake agreed, adding: “After they called our name, I had an overwhelming sense of pride in this team I’ve been a part of for six years. All season I’ve been saying, ‘If seventh grade me could see me now,’ because I was terrible, and the team wasn’t as good as it is now.
“Now we see the fruits of our labor, winning the section for the first time. … Wow, we did this. This is a team that will be remembered. That is so cool, and so great.
“I don’t want to say shock, because I knew we could do it. But the fact that we won is so cool. As a senior, to see us win the tournament and go to state, that was great.”
Now this group of standouts has a chance to perform at the state meet, which will be held at Eastview High School on Friday, April 28. What is the expectation now?
“We have a lot of people who have the talent to advance to the finals at state,” Goebel said. “We know it’s an extremely challenging task, but we deserve to be at state.”
