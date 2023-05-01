CI Vounteers 0427.JPG
The Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education honored three volunteer coordinators who recruit and organize nearly 800 volunteers who have donated more than 8,000 hours of service. From left are Superintendent Nate Rudolph, volunteer coordinators Amy Huntley, Nicki Hasser and Angela Lindell, and Christina Thayer Anderson, the district’s Community Education director.

The Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education moved to increase health and dental insurance premiums for its staff at its Thursday, April 20, meeting.

Shawn Kirkeide, the district’s director of Human Resources and Administrative Services, said the premiums have increased nominally since 2016.

