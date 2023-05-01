The Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education honored three volunteer coordinators who recruit and organize nearly 800 volunteers who have donated more than 8,000 hours of service. From left are Superintendent Nate Rudolph, volunteer coordinators Amy Huntley, Nicki Hasser and Angela Lindell, and Christina Thayer Anderson, the district’s Community Education director.
The Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education moved to increase health and dental insurance premiums for its staff at its Thursday, April 20, meeting.
Shawn Kirkeide, the district’s director of Human Resources and Administrative Services, said the premiums have increased nominally since 2016.
“About seven years ago, we decided to go with a ‘self-insured’ health plan,” he explained. “What a ‘self-insured’ plan is that we [as a system] can control the increases, and receive money in a fund balance to pay for increases in the future.”
He said the result of that move has been the ability to hold premiums at 0% since that time; the problem, according to Kirkeide, is that now there is a predicted 20% funding gap.
“Over the past seven years, we’ve had only two years where the increases have been minimal – which is not normal,” he explained. “The trend for increases is 6.5-8% per year.”
Every two years the district is required to go for bids for our health insurance; the school’s insurance committee recommended United Healthcare to serve as the health insurance provider. The committee also recommended an increase in the total premium by 17%.
“We exceeded our expected claims by 25% — so our claims were higher than our funding,” Kirkeide said, adding, “Currently our expected expenses are running $1.3 million more than our funding.” As a result, the fund balance is expected to drop from $3.5 million to $2.2 million.
Kirkeide also presented the dental insurance plan through Delta Dental, with expenses expected to exceed funding by $42,000. The committee’s recommendation was to increase the dental premium by 10%.
The board approved three recommendations unanimously. The first was to approve using United Healthcare as the health insurance provider for the next two years. Previously the district had worked with PreferredOne Health Care, but that company was purchased by United in 2021.
The other recommendations were the 17% increase in health care premiums and the 10% increase in dental premiums.
Credit rating rises
Christopher Kampa, the school district’s director of Finance and Operations, presented good news about the school district’s bond rating.
“This week we were notified by Moody’s [Investors Services] that our bond rating for our school district has been upgraded from A-1 to AA-3,” he said. “A credit rating is like a credit score for an individual, so that is a good jump.
“I think it represents a lot of the hard work that has been done by [the school board] as well as others to help improve the finances of the district.”
Administrative moves
The district announced two new hires as Sara Edwards, currently the assistant principal at Becker Elementary School, will succeed Mark Ziebarth as principal at Isanti Intermediate and C-I STEAM School next year, while Neil Schiller, currently the principal at Willow River Elementary School, will become principal at Cambridge Primary School, following Rhonda Malecha’s retirement at the end of this school year.
Activities Director Matt Braaten had the interim designation removed from his title.
