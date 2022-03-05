Offering flexibility as well as a consistent and rigorous curriculum are goals of Cambridge-Isanti Schools Online.
During the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting Feb. 24, Director of Teaching and Learning Brenda Damiani explained last year the district was approved by the Minnesota Department of Education as an approved, online program, which was a process that took two years to complete.
Since C-I Schools is an approved, online learning provider, C-I Schools can offer an online learning option to any student in the state of Minnesota in grades K-12.
“We currently have about 200 students enrolled in online learning, very different from our distance learning from last year,” Damiani said.
Curriculum and Professional Development Coordinator Michelle Glasgow, who works in the teaching and learning department, explained the K-8 online program uses the Edgenuity Online Curriculum and C-I developed curriculum.
“What makes our program special in comparison to other districts throughout the state that I’ve talked to is that we have teachers that are actually working with the students each day in Google Meets, relationship building meets and intervention meets in individuals and small groups,” Glasgow said.
Glasgow explained the Edgenuity curriculum is an asynchronous curriculum, meaning the students get into the curriculum and they watch a teacher teaching, they complete activities and they complete tests and assessments.
“The lessons consist of workbooks in the four core subjects and then we have videos and activities and lessons,” Glasgow said. “Also, in the 6-8 part of the program there is guided notes, which is really nice for those students. .... We actually give them guided note pages which works out really nicely.”
Helping students to improve in areas where they may be struggling is a priority for the online teachers.
“If a student is adding fractions and they’re not exceeding at adding fractions, then they will work with those students in individual or in small groups to add fractions,” Glasgow said.
Glasgow explained teachers also get on Google Meets with students who need specific help during a lesson.
“We also do a Google Meet where they meet and do relationship building with peers and with the teachers,” Glasgow said. “This makes it nice because when you do then help the students you have a relationship built with them, because we know as teachers that’s really important.”
Glasgow said she asked some of the grade 6-8 students what they liked about the online program and some of the comments included ,“the flexibility of free time and working from home;” “I can sleep in late and still have time to school;” “The main thing that I love is the flexibility. I don’t have to plan things around school;” and “getting to do it anytime of the day sitting in my favorite chair in my pajamas.”
Glasgow said a common denominator among the students was the flexibility with the online school.
“They can do work on Saturdays and Sundays to make up for work that they didn’t do during the week,” Glasgow said. “And parents also like that too because then they can help them during different times and they can be more flexible in just their daily life.”
Glasgow said most students in the online program have great access to the Internet, but those who don’t can still access the program, but perhaps they don’t use the video chat and just use the audio chat.
Cambridge-Isanti High School Dean of Students Jeremy Miller said the 9-12 online program is offering 37 courses for about 90 full time students and six part time students.
“So the goal when we created this was to provide a high quality, flexible consistent courses for the students,” Miller said. “We know when you’re working online and you don’t have the face to face with the teachers being consistent is really important so that was one of our primary goals in creating the classes in terms of what they’d look like.”
Miller said the online school has the same rigor and experiences as in-person learning. He said the online enrollment can be fluid and based on different situations some students go back and forth between the online school and in person. He said keeping the same rigor helps make that transition easier for the students.
Miller noted all the online classes are taught by Cambridge-Isanti teachers.
“We wanted it to be very consistent, as well as being flexible and very rigorous,” Miller said. “So to do that, we asked our teachers to build the courses. So we didn’t purchase courses, our teachers actually built them based on the courses they teach in person. Of course they had to make changes so that it would apply online and it would be valuable and educational in an online environment.”
For more information on Cambridge-Isanti Schools Online visit www.c-ischools.org/ci-online-program.
