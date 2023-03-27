Lauren Schreder is the life of any party she attends.
“I’m always the one making appetizers and sweets and stuff,” she said.
So Schreder was a natural to compete, along with several classmates at Cambridge-Isanti High School, in the Minnesota State ProStart Invitational held Feb. 28. The annual competition, hosted by the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation and the Hospitality Minnesota Education Foundation, featured 14 teams from 11 schools.
“This was our first time,” said the team’s advisor, Jerry Jensen. “We had a list of rules and regulations that we followed as closely as we could. And we practiced six or seven times as a team.
“I thought we performed well – it turned out better than I expected.”
Cambridge-Isanti’s team featured Quinn Donegan and Gavin MacDonald preparing an entrée, Margaret Ayres creating a salad, and Schreder baking the dessert. Seems simple, right?
“It’s like a cooking show, where you’re on a timer and you have to make an appetizer, entrée and dessert,” Schreder explained. “You have to follow all of the sanitation requirements. …
“Cooking at home, you rinse off the cutting board and then go to the next step. At the competition, you have rinse it, then sanitize it, then make sure you do the same to the counter space. When you’re in a time crunch, you have to work fast.”
Schreder, as the lone senior in the kitchen, told her teammates not to focus on errors.
“We’re going to make mistakes, and we’re going to be docked points,” she said. “As long as we have fun, that’s all that mattered. …
“Our alternate, Trevor [Gammel], had a little card that said, ‘Have fun.’ That was our reminder. There were so many unknowns, and yet we were relaxed and had fun – and we finished 10th out of 14 teams.”
For a first-time entrant, that is a solid performance.
“In the future, we want to build on what we’ve started this year,” Jensen said. “We can tweak and get better on things where we excelled in the competition. And there are some areas where we can work to continually improve.
“But I think this was a great start in our first competition.”
Cambridge-Isanti did not go away empty-handed. Schreder was one of four participants honored for her knife skills in cutting orange supremes – an intricate technique that involves thoroughly removing the peel before creating wedges.
“One of the judges told me, ‘I know that’s not one of your sample cuts, but I would give you a 6 out of 5 on that [cut],’” Schreder said. “I was surprised. Then afterwards, the judge said, ‘I was bringing the other judges to watch you do that.’
“I thought it was just a compliment. When it was finished, we were rushing to get back home, but one of the judges told [Jensen] that I might want to stay. I was shocked.”
Jensen was not shocked, though.
“Being recognized for her knife skills is a real feather in her cap,” he said of Schreder. “From the start I could see she was a leader, she was mature. She clearly has what it takes to be successful.”
Schreder’s love of cooking began when she was 8, working with her mom and her grandmothers. Recently she received her cottage food license, which allows individuals to make and sell certain non-potentially hazardous food and canned goods in Minnesota without a license.
“I bake out of my house; ‘Sweets & Treats by Lauren’ is what it’s called, and I have a Facebook page,” Schreder said.
Her plan after graduation is to get an associate degree in business from Anoka-Ramsey so she can open a bakery. For now, she thanks everyone who is helping her turn this dream into a reality.
“I would not be where I am without Mr. Jensen,” Schreder said. “He is the most supportive person, not just of me, but also my cooking. He always makes sure to check in on all of his students. He remembers specific details about all of his students.
“My mom and dad [Joe and Julie Schreder] support me through everything. They’ve always been there for me. And our team members – we had so much fun. I went into ProStart without knowing anybody, and I never realized I would make friends.
“And chef [Erick] Harcey worked with all of us – I don’t know how he did it – and taught us all kinds of things I never would have thought of. He opened my eyes to the industry of cooking and baking.”
Jensen also appreciated the help Harcey provided.
“He spent a couple of days with us, giving us tips and pointers,” Jensen said. “He’s owned several restaurants in the cities, but he grew up here and lives here. He was a big help.”
Speaking of mistakes, one of Schreder’s earliest cooking memories focused on a mistake.
“My mom let me make a box of brownies by myself, but I misread the ingredients and put in a cup of salt instead of a teaspoon of salt,” Schreder said. “I pretended that was delicious.
“When my mom tasted them, she asked, ‘Did you do them right?’ But she was kind enough to not say they were disgusting.”
Schreder learned an important lesson from that error.
“There’s always going to be mistakes in the kitchen,” she said. “People ask me if it stresses me out when there are mistakes, or when there are orders piled on top of orders and I have to stay up all night – and there are tests in school the next day.
“I tell them, ‘No, because I love it.’ I am my own boss, I work my own hours, and I get paid to do what I love.”
