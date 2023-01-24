Since taking the Rusty Skates trophy back in 2021, the traveling award signifying a victory in the annual Princeton versus Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey game has not left the Bluejackets’ grasp. Tuesday, Jan. 24 will again pit the Tigers and Bluejackets against one another with the trophy on the line.
It’s just different when the Princeton and Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey teams compete for the traveling Rusty Skates trophy.
“It’s a big game and it’s always been a big game; it’s tough and it’s tradition,” said Luke Pierson, a senior defenseman for the Bluejackets. “We know a lot of these guys growing up, you play three sports and you play these guys in all three sports, and that rivalry kind of builds.”
The next iteration of the battle for trophy will almost certainly follow suit, as the Tigers and Bluejackets are set to battle for the hardware on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Isanti Ice Arena.
“It doesn’t matter which team is doing better during the year, when we match up for the Rusty Skates, it’s like that all goes out the window. It’s going to be a dogfight out there,” Bluejackets coach Jarad Ziebarth said.
Relatively new to the rivalry in just his second as part of the Princeton program, first at the helm, coach Andy Fondrick already understands the moment of the game.
“This is the rivalry that means so much to the programs. Both communities show up and it’s a great atmosphere and it’s a really highly anticipated game,” said Fondrick, as the game also will factor in to Section 5A playoff positions.
Both teams are hungry for a victory as Princeton hopes to take the Rusty Skates home after a two-year drought while the Bluejackets aspire to make it a third straight season maintaining the trophy.
Though this will be the second meeting between the two teams, the first resulting in a 7-4 Bluejackets’ win back on Dec. 17, the upcoming game will be the showdown for the skates. That loss to Cambridge-Isanti sparked a turning point for the Princeton, making for a hot Tigers team coming into the contest for bragging rights.
“That was kind of a turning point for us, when things really started to click,” said Fondrick, who comes into his first Rusty Skates game as head coach of Princeton.
Since the defeat, the Tigers have found their footing, going 6-2 in their last eight games and most recently a 3-2 win over River Falls on Jan. 14.
“It’s going to be a battle. Princeton is playing well right now and Andy’s got his boys believing. I expect that it is going to be a good matchup,” Ziebarth said.
In order for the Tigers to take down the Bluejackets, matching the opponent’s energy will be huge for Princeton, said Fondrick.
“For us, it will be making sure we bring that energy and intensity that we know Cambridge is going to come with,” he said. “Every game we have played since I got to Princeton, they play with energy, they play disciplined and they make you pay for mistakes you make.”
Princeton will also look to slow down the Bluejackets’ first line of Finn Overby, Will O’Donovan and Seth Terhell, who combined for six points in the first meeting.
On the other side for the Bluejackets, getting Princeton to play their type of game is the goal for the team, said Ziebarth.
“We want to play our game and control the pace of the game. If we have to change our game plan according to what they are doing, then we are in trouble,” said Ziebarth.
Both coaches also added that staying out of the box and keeping the game five-on-five will also loom large into the outcome.
Before the Tigers and Bluejackets can reignite the rivalry on the ice, both teams had a couple key contests to compete in.
Princeton has three more contests prior to Rusty Skates game, taking on Chisago Lakes, Pine City Area and Rock Ridge while Cambridge-Isanti will battle Monticello and Sauk-Rapids Rice before the showdown.
The Tuesday, Jan. 24 game between Princeton and Cambridge-Isanti will be played at Isanti Ice Arena, with puck dropping at 7 p.m.
