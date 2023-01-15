CI BoE 0112.jpg
From left are new Cambridge-Isanti school board members Kevin Gross, Nikki Johnson, DeEtta Moos and Mark Solberg.

 John Wagner

The Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education installed four members at its organization meeting held Thursday, Jan. 5.

Kevin Gross, Nikki Johnson, DeEtta Moos and Mark Solberg were added to the board; all but Johnson are new to the board.

