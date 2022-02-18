Many cheers are in order for the Cambridge-Isanti High School One Act Play team as it received its first ever “starred” rating at the state festival.
Cambridge-Isanti High School’s One Act Play team has attended the Minnesota State High School League’s One Act Play state festival a total of eight times. This is the first year the team has received a ‘starred’ rating during the state festival held Feb. 10-11 at the O’Shaughnessy Auditorium at St. Catherine University.
“Big congrats to directors Jared Faust and Aaron Knudsvig, and our fantastic and very talented Bluejackets One Act play team. Starred show at the state competition, a tremendous accomplishment. Very proud of your outstanding leadership and expertise, Jared and Aaron,” Cambridge-Isanti Activities and Athletics Director Mark Solberg said.
The One Act team performed their play “Aunt Leaf” on Feb. 10 during the 74th One Act Play State Festival. The Feb. 10 performances consisted of eight Class AA dramatic productions that would be individually critiqued by a panel of judges. Of the eight, three would be rated as “starred performances.”
The play was directed by CIHS teacher Jared Faust and CIHS teacher Aaron Knudsvig was the assistant director, who has directed the one act team in the past.
As the one act team was preparing to attend state, the school hosted a pep rally as a send-off on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Team members shared their excitement before they were honored at the rally.
“When I heard that we got state, I sobbed and I almost collapsed because it is such an exciting opportunity. I never thought it would happen to us,” said Jillian Edblad, who plays Aunt Leaf. “It’s just such an amazing experience and I could not be happier just doing this with some of my favorite people.”
River Tahtinen, who plays the teacher and neighbor, had great confidence for the team.
“I am feeling very good about state. I think were going to do great. It’s such an amazing experience for all of us and I’m just so proud of everybody in the cast. I really think we all earned this,” Tahtinen said.
Students are happy to be a part of this experience as a whole.
“I’m just feeling very excited and lucky that we are making it to state and it’s very fun to be a part of this,” said Rachel Wolf, who plays Hortense Wood.
Maria Garcia, who plays Voice No. 5, gets to enjoy the experience in her last year of high school.
“Going to state is just really exciting because we just put so much emotions and so much time and hard work into this piece and it’s just so exciting to be able to be recognized for all of our hard work. This my first year doing one act, I’m also a senior, so being able to do this before I graduate has definitely been one of the highlights of my senior year,” Garcia said.
Another student from the One Act team shared his excitement after realizing they made it to state.
“I felt ecstatic that I would finally be able to experience what going to state was like in my senior year of high school. It was the final year that I would be able to have a chance at performing at state with the possibility of starring. For the first few minutes, it was utter disbelief that we won, but afterwards, I couldn’t help but celebrate our success. I am genuinely proud of how we had performed at sections and everyone’s hard work towards getting there,” said Caiden Gerhardson, who plays voice No. 2.
Faust mentioned how much work has gone into this play including the many times they have adjusted the show.
“Really proud of everything the kids have done, they’ve worked so hard for this. Like I said this is the fourth or fifth iteration of this show and they’ve been so wonderful to work with. Their own creativity just pours through everything that’s happening in the show,” Faust said.
After many hours of practice and a great send off from their peers and teachers, the One Act team celebrated as the received the first ever ‘starred’ performance after showing judges all their hard work.
“I just find it so incredibly wonderful. Our cast, crew and directors have worked so hard in order to put on this show. It still feels unreal that we went to state, and even more unreal that we’re the first team to star at CIHS. I could not be more thankful for this One Act seasons and I couldn’t ask for a better group of wonderful people to share this journey with,” Edblad said.
Gerhardson was skeptical about receiving a star as the previous teams had not ever starred before.
“Honestly, I had low expectations of getting a star in the first place. A couple of my fellow actors in the one act, Caleb and Terry, had told me that the previous director, Farney, had been to state 11 to 13 times while she was at Cambridge-Isanti, and never once did she star at state. Our current director, Jared Faust, has never gone to state before so we had little idea on what it was like there.” Gerhardson said. “When we finally got done performing, we all had that low expectation of getting a star, so when we were the first ones announced to have starred, everyone in our cast was in a state of utter shock and joy. I just have to say that I am extremely proud of every single one of my cast mates and even more proud of our fantastic director who pushed and guided us to get to this point, Jared Faust. It had been an honor to be a part of this One Act group.”
Faust is proud of all the work the teams hard work, showing how special they are.
“It was an honor to star at state; I think it speaks to how hard all of these students worked on the show. This was a special group of students and Mr. Knudsvig and I were both lucky to have worked with them,” Faust said.
Cast List:
Voice 1: Evan Goebel
Voice 2: Caiden Gerhardson
Voice 3: Caleb Terry
Voice 4: Milly Kroschel
Voice 5: Maria Garcia
Voice 6: Sydney Bailey
Annabelle: Jenna Anderson
Mother: Jenna Kirkeide
Father: Elric Breeding
Lucretia: Taylor Smith
Hortense: Rachel Wolf
Aunt Leaf: Jillian Edblad
Teacher: River Tahtinen
Neighbor/Uncle Greenleaf: Jacob Lewandoski
Support Personnel: Logan Johnson, Lights; Marilyn Malnar, Sound; Jessie Coplin, Stage Manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.