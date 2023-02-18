The Cambridge-Isanti High School One-Act Play ensemble performed in the MSHSL Class AA State Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 9, at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium on the campus of St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
And while that group did not earn the “starred” rating that the 2022 squad earned, that did not dampen the excitement director Jared Faust had for his group’s performance at state this year.
“I don’t think this was a sad moment at all,” he said. “We went up against phenomenal competition the last few weeks. Just to make it to state is a testament to how talented and hardworking this cast is.”
What made Cambridge-Isanti’s state bid all the more impressive was that this year’s group was substantially different from a year ago.
“We graduated a lot of seniors last year,” Faust said. “We were grateful for the holdovers that we had, because that was the core group. But this was a relatively new team.”
The experience from a year ago did help, Faust said, because the returnees were willing to share their experience and the lessons learned from last year.
“We had phenomenal off-stage leadership,” he said. “Sydney Bailey and Evan Goebel were huge and instrumental in their leadership both on and off stage, as was Jenna Anderson. Logan Johnson in tech did a great job of coordinating our tech, and Jacob Lewandoski and Rachel Wolf were among the holdovers who did a great job.”
“They helped everyone understand what the process was to develop a state-level performance.”
The group presented “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” an adaptation of a 2006 novel by Kate DiCamillo about the wanderings of a toy rabbit. In the Section 7AA tournament in Duluth, the Bluejackets’ performance led to a section title and a return trip to state.
“Everyone did a really great job in Duluth,” Faust said. “We got some really good feedback in the subsection at Chisago Lakes, and we took a lot of that feedback to heart. There was tremendous growth between those two weekends.
“We took the strengths of our show and made them stronger, and we took the areas where we could show improvement and made them stronger.”
Faust said the ensemble focused on “little things” to make a big improvement.
“One of the big things we worked on was vocalization, enunciation and projection,” he said. “We made sure we were filling the space, and we developed a better understanding of the show.”
That led to a state performance that had Faust brimming with pride.
“This was absolutely the best performance I’ve seen them give,” he said. “It was the show we intended to bring [to state], and it had the effect we intended it to have.
“It was a moving performance. I don’t think I could have asked them to do anything better.”
The group’s strong performance in the program’s ninth trip to state has the director excited for the future.
“This is actually a really, really young crew,” Faust said. “We have a handful of ninth, 10th and 11th graders – it is a young group.
“That is one of the things that bode well for the program. There also is a strong development program through the summer through Play Inc. Arts, and this is a community that fosters the performing arts really, really well.
“We’re fortunate to be a community that makes sure the arts are valued and grow.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.