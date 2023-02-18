CIHS Cast Photo 0216.JPG

The cast of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” from Cambridge-Isanti High School. This ensemble, directed by Jared Faust, earned a berth in the MSHSL’s Class AA State One-Act Play tournament.

 Submitted photo

The Cambridge-Isanti High School One-Act Play ensemble performed in the MSHSL Class AA State Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 9, at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium on the campus of St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

And while that group did not earn the “starred” rating that the 2022 squad earned, that did not dampen the excitement director Jared Faust had for his group’s performance at state this year.

