High school seniors are now preparing for what comes next in life. For a few Cambridge-Isanti High School students, the answer is that they will become soldiers.
The school’s first-ever Military Signing Day was held Wednesday, May 11, at the school and saw six future soldiers and Marines take the Oath of Enlistment.
“It’s a honor and privilege to speak with you today to celebrate the enlistment of our students in the armed forces and their commitment to our country,” said Jeremy Miller, the school’s dean of students.
Miller shared his story as a former Marine working as a scout sniper in Iraq just after 9/11. He spoke about what was ahead for each student.
“Each of you will play a small but important role in maintaining America’s readiness to defend our interests and to prepare for future conflict,” Miller said. “Remember that you are serving in the military. Serving our country. Serving your branch. Serving your fellow airmen, solider, sailor, Marine.”
Minneapolis recruiting battalion commander Lt. Col. Lucas Yoho also spoke at the signing, but wanted to give a message to school educators.
“I really appreciate and thank you for educating our sons and daughters and our future soldiers and Marines,” he said. “What you do is certainly a noble profession, and quite frankly probably the noblest of professions.”
Yoho also wanted to assure parents about the impactful decision their child made.
“Your family member — your son, your daughter — will leave service at some point, and most will only serve one term or two terms of service. And that is great, and they will be a better person when they leave,” Yoho said.
“They will have matured their character, they will understand what commitment truly means, and they will have the job skills to excel after military service. They will understand what resiliency is, and they will have the resources to achieve their full potential in life, whatever it may be.”
After Yoho led the future soldiers in their Oath of Enlistment, each shared how they felt after making their decision.
Senior Cooper Nuebel was sworn into the Army on Military Signing Day and received a $138,000 check for continuing his education.
“I was excited. It’s one of those things I’ve always wanted to do since I was little, so finally getting the opportunity to, felt great,” Nuebel said.
Nuebel will be leaving for boot camp on June 27. His parents are Ericka and David Nuebel.
Konrad Aki also enlisted into the Army and will be a behavior health specialist. He received a check as well.
“The check is $138,000 for continuing my education in the Army. They will provide me college benefits, pay for my schooling in college and pretty much just get me where I need to go for serving in their branch,” Aki said.
Aki shared how excited he feels about making the decision to join the military.
“I felt awesome. This is what I’ve wanted to do my whole life. Serve in any branch, but I chose to do the Army because I felt like this was my best option,” he said.
Aki will leave for boot camp on July 18. His parents are Guyaki and Kimberly Aki.
Senior Blake Miska joined the Army National Guard and will be working as a motor transportation specialist.
“I’m a little nervous, but I think it’s a great thing for our country,” Miska said.
Miska will also be pursuing a degree in psychology and will be leaving for boot camp in September. His parents are Justin and Kandi Miska.
One of the three Marines who enlisted is Dominick Thoreson. He will be working as a mechanic. He had a emotional connection to joining the military.
“When I decided to join, I wasn’t very nervous. I would say that, you know, this all kind of happened pretty fast and it’s mostly because of the benefits,” he said. “Everyone stated that they’d be family when we joined and, emotionally, that’s what I want when I go.”
He will be leaving for boot camp roughly three months after graduation. His parents are Adam and Shannon Thoreson.
David Hodgkins also joined the Marines and will be working as a military police officer.
“Kind of scared but also happy,” he explained. “My grandpa was in the military, my dad was in the military. A lot of family members were in the military, and I was like, OK, why not give it a try.”
Hodgkins will leave for boot camp in August. His mother is Sarah Bay and his father is Jamie Hodgkins.
The third Marine to enlist is Zajra Grant. She explained her feelings after making her decision to become a Marine.
“A little nervous because I didn’t quite know what I wanted to do, but I knew this is how I wanted to do it. And once I made that decision, it was the best thing I ever did,” she said.
Grant will be a combat photographer in the Marines and will leave for boot camp on June 21. Her father is Tim Grant, and her mother is Raven Plendl.
Miller wanted to also thank the students for making such a big decision for their future.
“Thank you for volunteering to serve our country. I wish you the best in your journey and I know that you will represent us well,” he said.
A total of eight Cambridge-Isanti students joined the military. The two who were not in attendance are Katie Wallin, who enlisted in the Army, and Seth Olson, who enlisted in the Army National Guard.
