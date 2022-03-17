High school students can achieve many accomplishments, but how many have the opportunity to successfully portray lawyers?
The Cambridge-Isanti High School Mock Trial team competed in four rounds against regional opponents this season, advancing as one of the top teams. They then went on to win in the finals, sending them to the state tournament to compete in the “Sweet Sixteen” of Mock Trial. The state tournament was held virtually this year, March 3-4.
During the state competition, teams compete in three rounds of trials with the top two teams advancing to the championship. All 16 teams are placed at state based on their performance in the three rounds, and in the end CIHS earned a seventh-place finish during the state tournament.
Mock Trial consists of teams of students portraying lawyers and witnesses who argue a fictional case in front of actual judges against an opposing high school. The judges score each team member’s performance, then the total of each team’s score decides the outcome. Trials are grueling, taking approximately two to three hours, and include all the actual functions of a real trial: direct and cross examination of witnesses, arguing objections, entering evidence exhibits, and delivering opening and closing statements.
CIHS head Mock Trial coach Michael Galligan described this year’s team.
“The team was led this year by two very talented and motivated senior captains: Natalie Randall, who was lead prosecution attorney, and Abby Bettendorf, who was lead defense attorney. Their work to lead the process, mold the case and mentor their teammates played a key role in our success. Our assistant attorneys, junior Thomas Moran and sophomore Alison Hernandez, provided timely and astute support in their roles. The witness crew was led by senior veteran Hayden Kassa, who began his career as a freshmen bailiff and worked his way up to giving excellent performances as a witness. Junior Blake Neubauer also provided character-filled performances as a veteran witness as well as comic relief during practices,” Galligan said. “The amazing fact about the run this team went on is it included four first-time participants in the witness corps. Juniors Sophia Masters and Elijah Olson joined by freshmen Chloe Fromm and Mahkaela Francis gave enthralling performances as they portrayed characters in the case with Masters earning All-State status as a rookie.”
Local attorney Meagan Guptill served as the attorney coach who played an active role, helping the team prepare their legal case.
“She has a great way of reaching the students on their level with very sound legal advice and strategy,” Galligan said.
Two previous CIHS Mock Trial team witnesses volunteered to assist.
“Rachel Watson and Meagan Hernandez, two highly skilled former Bluejacket Mock Trial witnesses, also volunteered to come in and help coach up our witnesses on their acting and testimony skills. This was an integral factor considering four of our six witnesses were rookies,” Galligan said.
Galligan explained what the team went through at the beginning of regionals.
“We got off to a very fast start with a couple big wins that shot us up the regional standings, including having most total points in the Super Region,” Galligan said. “The team really felt that momentum boost and began to push their case preparation in earnest, capitalizing with two more wins to make the Regional Finals and then beating an old conference nemesis in St. Michael-Albertville to qualify for state.”
The team put in their strongest effort at state.
“There was concern amongst the team for who we would draw for state opponents as first-time entrants, as a lot of perennial heavy hitters were again in the tournament. Lakeville South clipped us in a close contest in the opening round, going on to make the final and runner-up,” Galligan said. “The team came into the second and third round fired up and ready, achieving our two highest scoring trials of the season against Visitation and Buffalo. They peaked at the right time, vaulting us into seventh place.”
Lead prosecution attorney and co-counsel for the defense attorney, Randall, performed a great deal of questioning and an opening statement as the prosecution attorney. She felt proud of her team when learning they would move forward to state.
“Knowing that we would attend state for the first time made me feel so proud of the work this team has put into Mock Trial. It’s not something you can practice over and over again, like in a physical sport, so coming this far meant a lot – especially since it’s my senior year. State in general is a big deal, but being able to do it for the first time ever was just the coolest experience,” Randall said.
As a team and an individual, Randall had a mix a feelings going into state.
“I knew that there are teams better than us, so my main focus was for our team to leave it all out on the court, as that’s all we could do. Individually, I knew what I was capable of, but knowing how good some of these participants are, I was doubting myself at times and it was difficult not knowing what side or team we were going against,” Randall said. “I started feeling like I didn’t know the case, but I was quickly reminded that we’ve been building it up since Halloween and all the work the team put into it has paid off.”
Not only was it great that the team made history, Randall was happy of how the team did overall.
“I’m proud of how we did; we had nothing to prove going into this, and we ended up making the top 6% of the state ever,” Randall said.
As a senior, things are coming to an end, and that has brought out many feelings as well.
“I felt super sad after the trials, since it’s my senior year and our team got close working on the case. It was a great year with such a great team, so for that I am beyond thankful for everything Mock Trial brought me this year,” Randall said.
Lead defense attorney Bettendorf had a wonderful mix of emotions after winning regionals.
“I was absolutely elated the moment we found out we had won the regional championship. It was an amazing feeling to know that we would be the first team in school history to attend the state tournament, but I believe it goes to show just how talented and hardworking our team truly is,” Bettendorf said.
Bettendorf put in a great deal of personal and team work to perform her best.
“Going into the regional championship and the state tournament, I felt quite confident in myself and my team. Over the past four years as a student at CIHS, I’ve grown tremendously as a public speaker, debater, and critical thinker, and I believe that growth has played a large part in my personal success this season and the success of our team. However, I always get slightly nervous before trials, but those nerves are what fuel a great performance,” Bettendorf said. “As a team, since we’ve never been to the state tournament, we didn’t know what to expect from the other teams, but we did know that we put together an incredible case and had been preparing and practicing for months, so we were as ready as we were ever going to be.”
Not only was it an accomplishment to make it to state as a team, but Bettendorf’s expectations in the competition were blown away.
“Once we found out that we had placed seventh, I couldn’t have been prouder. We have worked so hard this year and it was wonderful to see how it all paid off in the end. My goal for our team going into the tournament was to win at least one trial, but to win two trials, only lose to the state runner-up and place seventh was simply astounding,” Bettendorf said.
Overall, CIHS was thrilled about the team’s accomplishment as a whole.
“We are incredibly proud of this talented and determined group of young people. They represented CIHS with the ‘class and moxie’ that Mr. Solberg so eloquently speaks about at our student gatherings,” Galligan said.
