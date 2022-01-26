Henry Abraham is looking for a new basketball home.
The 2020 Cambridge-Isanti High School graduate announced via Twitter on Thursday, Jan. 20, that he has left the Eastern Illinois University men’s basketball program after playing parts of two seasons with the Panthers.
Abraham has withdrawn from classes at Eastern Illinois and hopes to enroll in a new college as soon as possible.
“I’m trying to find a school this semester,” he said in a phone interview while driving home from Eastern Illinois on Friday, Jan. 21. “I’m hoping to enroll [in a new school] as quickly as possible for the next semester. If that doesn’t work out, then I will continue to look for a school and work out so that I’m ready to go right away.”
Abraham is a 6-foot sophomore guard who started each of Eastern Illinois’ first 16 games this season and averaged 33.7 minutes per game, tops on the team. He averaged 6.3 points per game to rank seventh on a team that collectively averaged 55.5 points per game; Abraham was just 2.3 points behind the team scoring leader.
Abraham made 25-of-65 3-point attempts to lead the team in 3-pointers made and rank second in attempts; he shot 38.5% from behind the arc for a team that ranks 238th among 350 Division I programs in 3-pointers attempted.
He also ranks second on the team in assists (43) and steals (15) and averaged. 2.3 rebounds per game.
Abraham said the Eastern Illinois offensive system did not mesh well with his skills.
“The [offensive] system is very post-centric there,” he said. “I don’t mind feeding the post, but in that system there’s a limited amount of 3-point shots. We were near the bottom of the barrel in college basketball in 3-point attempts.
“They just used me as a shooter. I like to shoot the ball, but I can do other things, and I felt under-utilized. I think I can be a playmaker as well.”
Abraham originally was signed by coach Jay Spoonhour, who was fired after leading the Panthers to a 9-18 overall record and 6-14 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference last season. As a freshman Abraham played in 22 games, including nine starts, and averaged 5.5 points per game while making 40-of-116 3-pointers (34.5%).
Marty Simmons was hired to replace Spoonhour as Eastern Illinois coach, and Abraham said he felt the environment around the program was very negative.
“There wasn’t a lot of encouragement or positive reinforcement,” he said. “There was a lot of negative, and it was hard on my mental health. That’s why I thought leaving right away was the best decision of me.”
By leaving Eastern Illinois in-season, Abraham hopes to join a new basketball program as quickly as possible.
“I thought my best opportunities would be to leave now and find a school as early as I can,” he said. “It was difficult to deal with the negative every day. For my mental health, I had to get out of there as soon as possible.”
Among the Division I schools Abraham said have contacted him are Southern Utah and Holy Cross.
“I’ve also talked to some D-IIs and I’ve had a few D-IIIs contact me,” he said. “I’m still sending out emails.
“I’m looking for a ‘fit,’ a place where my game suits the coach’s system. I’m looking for a fast-tempo offense; it would be great to go to a guard-oriented school that keeps the ‘bigs’ involved. A fast-tempo offense that includes shooting 3s would be great.
“Closer to home also would be nice, so my family and friends can come and see games.”
Abraham said he has experienced a mix of emotions since making the decision.
“I’m a little nervous, but I would be just as nervous if I entered the transfer portal after the season,” he said. “But I’m also excited. I’m looking forward to seeing different options and opportunities that come from this.”
