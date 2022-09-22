Football round up Rush City Tigers 0922.jpg
Rush City senior quarterback Nolan Anderson drops  back to pass during the contest versus Crosby-Ironton on Friday, Sept. 16. Rush City ran away with a 34-6 victory.

 Mike Harley

Braham, Rush City and North Branch also claim victories

The Cambridge-Isanti football team had yet to find its stride on both sides of the ball coming into the Friday, Sept. 16, contest against St. Cloud Tech on the Bluejackets’ turf.

