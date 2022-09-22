Braham, Rush City and North Branch also claim victories
The Cambridge-Isanti football team had yet to find its stride on both sides of the ball coming into the Friday, Sept. 16, contest against St. Cloud Tech on the Bluejackets’ turf.
Allowing an average of over 46 points per game on defense, the offense had managed just 19 points in the two losses on the year.
Cambridge-Isanti saw a much improved effort on both sides of the ball, shutting out the Tigers by a 31-0 margin to pick up its first win of the season.
“We fundamentally played better football,” said Bluejackets head coach Shane Weibel. “We controlled the clock, ran the ball and our defense really stepped up and never let Tech get going.”
Receiving the opening kickoff, the Bluejackets opened with a bang as running back Brayden Coplan fielded the ball and returned it 53 yards to set Cambridge-Isanti up with great position. However, a couple plays later on a fourth and short, the Bluejackets failed to convert to turn the ball over on downs.
The Tigers then began a methodical march down the field before Cambridge-Isanti’ defense stepped up. On a fourth and two from the Bluejackets 37-yard line, a fumble forced by Isaac Maurer was recovered by Coplan to end the Tech drive.
Fired up by the turnover, Cambridge-Isanti used a seven-play drive, capped by Coplan’s 20-yard touchdown run, to surge ahead at 6-0. The score held into the second quarter.
On the Tigers’ ensuing possession, Tech again marched into Bluejacket territory before another big stop on fourth down ended the drive. And just like the time prior, Cambridge-Isanti turned the stop into points.
Given the ball with 11:06 to go in the quarter, the Bluejackets used the next 8:53 to complete a 15-play drive, ending with a Braylon Davis rushing score to propel the team ahead 14-0 following the successful 2-point conversion.
“That was a fun drive. It’s always good when you can rip off about nine minutes of clock,” Weibel said.
After a flurry of traded possessions to end the second quarter, the game remained 14-0 Bluejackets into the half.
Back after the break, both sides of the ball came out strong for Cambridge-Isanti.
Getting a quick three and out, the Bluejackets were given the chance to build on their two-score lead. Cambridge-Isanti did not miss the opportunity, with Levi Maurer finding paydirt from 14 yards out on the ground to balloon the lead to 22-0.
Hoping to get some momentum back on its side, Tech was forced to punt on its next drive as the Bluejackets defense again made a play, forcing a safety for the 24-0 lead at the end of three quarters.
Maurer added another rushing score in the fourth quarter to bring the game to its final at 31-0.
The ground attack paced the offense for the Bluejackets, led by Maurer, who totaled 163 rushing yards of the 260 total for the Bluejackets, along with his two scores.
“I can’t count yards after contact, but he was carrying three, four, five people with him and breaking tackles,” said Weibel on Maurer’s performance against the Tigers.
Davis completed six of nine passes for 64 yards in the victory as Elias Dee caught two passes for 43 yards.
Cambridge-Isanti moved to 1-2 on the season and dropped Tech to 0-3.
Up next for the Bluejackets awaits 3-0 Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Into the tough test on the road against the Storm on Friday, Sept. 23, Weibel looks to keep it simple for Cambridge-Isanti.
“If we take care of ourselves and do what we are supposed to do, the score will take care of itself,” he said.
Tigers roar by Crosby-Ironton
The Rush City Tigers continued their winning ways on Friday, Sept. 16, improving their undefeated record to 3-0 by defeating the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 34-6.
The score turned out to be more lopsided than the actual game, as the scrappy Rangers provided a physical challenge for the Tigers.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Rangers were driving deep into Tiger territory, before Rush City senior Nolan Anderson jumped a route and intercepted a pass that he brought all the way back for a Tiger touchdown.
The play put an exclamation point on a very impressive night for the Tigers.
Senior running back Shawn Archambault dominated in his first action of the season, rushing for 162 yards and three touchdowns on only 10 carries.
“It was nice to be back. After two weeks you get built up nerves and excitement,” Archambault said. “I was hoping to surprise them.”
The return of Archambault provided a jolt for the offense and added another weapon to an already deep group of running backs.
The potent rushing attack of the Tigers gave the Rangers problems all night. Anderson rushed for 52 yards and a pair of scores from his quarterback position.
Senior Landon Umbreit-Kosloski also added 66 yards on ground.
Defensively, the Tigers stymied the Rangers’ rushing attack, holding them to just 56 yards on the ground. The lone touchdown for the Rangers on the night came on a fourth-and-29 desperation heave to the end zone just before halftime to make the score 14-6 heading into the break.
Senior Chase O’Flanagan recorded 13 tackles for the Tiger defense. Archambault also had 9 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. Anderson intercepted two Ranger passes on the night.
“We played extremely well, especially in the second half,” Tigers head coach Mike O’Donnell said. “I think we had an advantage; we had a lead. They had to do some thing to try and get back into the game. I think they would have rather just run the ball, but they didn’t have that opportunity because they were down.”
The Tigers travel to Hinkley-Finlayson on Friday, Sept. 23, for a huge matchup with the Jaguars.
Both teams enter the game undefeated with 3-0 records. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Brennan Field in Hinkley.
Braham wins shootout over Barnum
The Braham Bombers improved to 2-1 as they defeated Barnum in a shootout 60-44 on Friday, Sept. 16.
Defense appeared to be optional as the two teams combined for more than 1,000 total yards from scrimmage.
Braham junior quarterback Jake Tepley rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns. Tepley also went 5-for-7 passing for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Sophomore wide receiver Lukas Schuh was Tepley’s main target, hauling in three receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior running back Carsyn Londgren also had a big statistical night, rushing for 210 yards and two scores.
Barnum tried hang with Braham as long as they could, but they turned the ball over four times, which proved to be costly.
Senior Lyle Nelson led the Braham defense with 12 tackles.
Braham will look to continue its offensive fireworks on Friday, Sept. 23 when the Bombers play host to the undefeated Bluestreaks from Chisholm.
The contest at Froyen Field will kick off at 7 p.m.
North Branch remains unbeaten
North Branch held off a comeback attempt by the winless Mora Mustangs to claim a 22-16 home victory on Friday, Sept. 16.
The win improved the Vikings’ record to 3-0 on the season.
The Vikings have another home game on Friday, Sept. 23, when they host the Rock Ridge co-op from the Iron Range.
Kickoff for the homecoming game is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.