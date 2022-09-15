Both the cities of Cambridge and Isanti imposed a moratorium on the sale of cannabis products during city council meetings held on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The impetus for the moratoriums was state legislation passed on July 1 that made it legal to sell products containing delta-9 THC products in Minnesota.
That act allows THC products to be sold if they contain no more than 5 milligrams of THC per dose and 50 milligrams per container; if the purchaser is at least 21 years old; and if the products are not marketed toward children.
But cities around the state are still struggling to deal with a number of other issues that were not addressed by this law.
In the Isanti City Council meeting, Cap O’Rourke, who identified himself as a representative of small businesses that had been selling THC products legally before the new legislation went into effect, spoke about the history of similar legislation.
“In 2019 the federal government crafted a law that allowed products to have less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC,” O’Rourke said. “That meant the gummies that are being sold can be up to 20 milligrams and be federally legal.
“Possession and usage are not illegal. … And there are delta-8 and delta-10 products that have no limit, and are totally legal.”
Therefore the purpose of the recent law, O’Rourke said, was to clarify what was legal (the delta-9 THC) rather than open up a new market.
“In reality, the new law didn’t expand the number of products on the market; it restricted them,” he said. He then added that even distributors generally feel that the products should be regulated, but not prohibited.
Isanti Council unanimously approved the moratorium for a maximum of 12 months; several council members expressed hope that a final decision would be made sooner. City Administrator Josi Wood said the moratorium presented did not affect any existing businesses.
“We just need a little more time to educate ourselves,” Mayor Jeff Johnson said.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting that same evening, City Attorney Jay Squires produced an ordinance to place a one-year moratorium on the sale, testing, manufacture and distribution of THC products within the city.
“This will allow us to have a better handle on the conversation council should be having on this issue,” said City Administrator Evan Vogel, who added that, to his knowledge, there are no local businesses that would be impacted by the moratorium.
Cambridge council approved the moratorium unanimously.
Preliminary budgets set
Both Cambridge and Isanti set preliminary levies for 2023.
Isanti City Finance Director Mike Betker stressed that the action council took in September merely set a maximum for the 2023 levy.
“When we set the preliminary budget and levy, really the only action we are taking is that we are committing to a levy that cannot exceed that amount,” Betker said. “We can lower it in December if we like, but we cannot go above the levy we have set.”
Isanti council unanimously approved a 2023 tax rate of 57.611%, which is a 2.37% decrease from 2022. According to Betker, the city’s average tax rate from 2008 to 2022 was 66.702%.
“We are roughly 15% below the 15-year average – and that tells me we are heading in the correct direction,” Betker said.
Isanti will set the final budget on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. That includes an open forum for residents to speak on the proposed budget.
Cambridge council approved a preliminary city tax rate of 63.124%, a decrease of more than 10% from the 2022 city tax rate of 70.182%. In 2021, the “middle of the pack” city tax rate for Minnesota cities was 62.600%.
“In 2021, the Cambridge City Council set a goal to be in the ‘middle of the pack’ within five years — and this goal is close to being achieved in year one,” said Cambridge City Finance Director Caroline Moe. “However, council is keenly aware that while the tax rate is going down, residential market values are going up substantially, which is pushing property taxes on residential homes higher than council deems reasonable.”
Cambridge will set the final budget on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., and that also will include an open forum for residents to speak on the proposed budget.
Collins removed from Isanti Planning Commission
Alexander Collins was removed from the Isanti City Planning Commission because he violated city code by missing three meetings in a 12-month period.
Collins had unexcused absences in February, March and June.
The city will advertise to fill the new vacancy in that commission.
