Young Sawyer Erickson, far right, has his eyes on Cambridge-Isanti High School principal Steve Gibbs, far left, as Gibbs poses for a post-graduation photo with Vayda Hand and Carter Erickson.
Cambridge-Isanti High School principal Steve Gibbs “poses” for a post-graduation photo with two new Bluejacket graduates.
Cambridge-Isanti teacher Mike Galligan poses for a photo with members of his Mock Trial team.
Cambridge-Isanti teachers form a line to congratulate the new graduates.
The Cambridge-Isanti Class of 2023 whip their mortar boards into the air to celebrate their graduation.
Matthew O’Keefe gestures to the crowd as he strides forward to receive his diploma.
The future is so bright for Keagen Shrider, he’s got to wear shades as he receives his diploma from board of education member Gary Hawkins.
Aaron Yang is at peace as he receives his diploma from board chair Heidi Sprandel.
Haley Olson and her furry mortar board accept her diploma from board of education member Carri Levitzki.
Singing the national anthem prior to the ceremony were Leslie Blees, Ava Lowman, Margaret Meagher and Noelle Nelson.
At times Laurie Solle, far left, had trouble getting the attention of the graduating seniors when she tried to take their photo after receiving their degree.
Abigail Wimmer delivers one of three class speeches. The other speakers were Maraya Wiltrout and Ava Lowman.
Ava Lowman delivers one of three class speeches. The other speakers were Maraya Wiltrout and Abigail Wimmer.
Maraya Wiltrout takes a selfie of her and her fellow seniors before delivering one of three class speeches. The other speakers were Ava Lowman and Abigail Wimmer.
The commencement ceremony for Cambridge-Isanti High School's Class of 2023 took place in the high school gymnasium on Friday, June 9.
Here are photos from John Wagner celebrating the event.
