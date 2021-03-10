Many people with Minnesota roots have a memory of outdoor hockey.
Whether it is playing hours of shinny hockey on a freshly frozen lake, or sharpening skating skills by playing pom pom pullaway – or restarting the flow of blood into frozen toes in a warming house – those recollections can hold a special place in one’s heart.
For Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey coach Jarad Ziebarth, those memories include watching Cambridge High School’s hockey team play games on an outdoor rink flooded near the high school specifically for that purpose.
“You were right there along the boards, and everything was open,” Ziebarth recalled. “When I watched high school games, it was intense because you were part of the action. When the puck would be chipped out of play, I would hustle after the puck just like you see kids chasing a foul ball at a baseball game. I hold those memories dear.”
Bill Smrekar, the first coach of the Cambridge boys hockey program, also remembers those days. Even though he now is wintering in Arizona, Smrekar has made it a point to watch this season’s team via an internet livestream.
And he was transfixed when the Bluejackets played a pair of outdoor games earlier this season.
“When I watched the outside games, it brought back so many memories for me,” Smrekar said. “We didn’t have refrigerated ice. We didn’t have plexiglass around the boards. We didn’t have a Zamboni to clean the ice between periods. But we had boys making memories. And that was worth it.”
That was the reason Ziebarth scheduled four “outdoor” games for his Bluejackets this season. Cambridge-Isanti hosted Princeton and St. Francis on the rink at Central Green in late January, but freezing cold temperatures forced C-I indoors for its game against Henry Sibley in early February.
Even though unseasonably warm temperatures forced the Monday, March 8, contest against North Branch to be played at the Isanti Ice Arena instead of outdoors, the return of outdoor hockey to this area was an unqualified success.
MAKING HISTORY
Smrekar became a teacher at Cambridge in 1969 after playing on the hockey team at Bemidji State. Not long after his arrival, he helped found a youth hockey association, including a midget team that included high school players from the school.
“Everything was outdoors, games and practices,” Smrekar said of those early midget teams. “But I came from Ely, and all of our games were outside. And my first season at Bemidji, we played outdoors, too. Outside of the Twin Cities and a few places up north, there weren’t many arenas. So the outdoor rink was no big deal.”
Those early Cambridge teams played on a rink just south of where the high school tennis courts now stand. Then the rink moved to a spot closer to the current bus garage.
One of the things Smrekar remembers about those early rinks was the great student and community support the team received.
“We would have people standing two or three deep in snowbanks around the boards,” he said. “When we played high school games, we would have to set up a rope that was 3 feet behind the boards. That way spectators wouldn’t interfere with the players.”
The school did not officially create a high school team until the 1981-82 season – and created the team despite not having an indoor arena to house it. It helped that Princeton had opened its arena at that time, giving the Bluejackets an indoor option.
Well, sometimes.
“We got some ice time over there a couple of times a week,” Smrekar said. “But most of our practices were outside, and we played games outside, too, although there were games where Princeton was our ‘home’ rink.”
As Princeton’s youth hockey programs grew, the Cambridge hockey team was eventually squeezed out of the building and was forced to use Mora’s arena.
“I was the bus driver for all the practices,” said Smrekar, who coached the team from its inception until his retirement in 2002. “It was not easy – I credit the kids and their parents for their commitment to the sport. We had to ride the bus 30 minutes [each way], and we would have only an hour of ice time.”
Ziebarth, who graduated from Cambridge in 1994, had his chance to experience outdoor hockey in high school.
“We did have some outdoor practices because we didn’t have an arena,” he explained. “We’re in the situation North Branch is in now, in that we had to go to someone else’s rink to practice. So we practiced either early in the morning or late at night.”
When Isanti opened its arena in January 1998, that problem was solved. But the memories remain.
RETURNING HISTORY
While playing games outdoors may appear to be in the past, Ziebarth said the idea is starting to make a comeback.
“A lot of kids are watching the Winter Classics that the NHL sponsors,” he said. “And Hockey Day in Minnesota has been an outside game as well.”
Ziebarth gave some thought to creating a “spectacle” game for his program, and his mind quickly turned to the Rusty Skates Trophy, a traveling trophy that is given to the winner of the contests between C-I and nearby Princeton.
“Growing up, I remember seeing how important the Rusty Skates Trophy was to our guys,” Ziebarth said. “So I called Princeton coach Todd Frederick and said, ‘Let’s make the Rusty Skates into a big deal again.’ And right away he was on board with it.”
The original plan was to play the game outside, but it evolved into much more. The plan included erecting tents for parties, and food trucks would be invited to feed spectators.
Then, of course, COVID-19 spoiled those plans – except for the part about playing outdoors.
“There were questions about whether we would be allowed to have spectators at rinks,” Ziebarth said. “I realized parents were going to go crazy if they couldn’t see their sons play. So I wanted to get as many outdoor games as I could.
“When I called coaches and said, ‘Let’s play outdoors,’ I was happy with how many said yes. Besides Princeton, Tyler Schaff at St. Francis, Ted Cheesebrough at Henry Sibley and Jacob Mars at North Branch all said yes. I give credit to those coaches for recognizing how kids are starting to embrace the idea of playing games outside.”
That support was far from a slam dunk, though, because hockey is a different sport when it is played outdoors.
“Everything depends on the weather,” Smrekar said. “If the temperature was 10 below, we would cancel the game. During a game, if kids needed to go into a warming house, we let them go. And when it snowed, we would have to shovel the lines so officials could see them.”
Cambridge-Isanti senior defenseman Tyler Haupert said the biggest difference he noticed in outside games was the condition of the ice.
“It’s harder to keep [the ice] nice like you can inside,” he said. “So it changes the way you play the game. You have to play a grittier style, because it’s hard to play a finesse style and stick-handle without clean ice.”
But there is more to outdoor hockey than a unique environment.
RELIVING HISTORY
When Haupert and his teammates took the ice for the games against Princeton and St. Francis, they knew they were sampling a bit of history.
“I think all of the boys were hyped to play an outdoor game,” he said. “It brings back a lot of history, and we realized it would be an out-of-the-ordinary experience.
“I kind of knew how much they had played outside in the past. But it was different to experience that yourself. I gained some respect for them playing outdoors. Our toes were freezing off, and we had a locker room to go to. We also gained an appreciation for all of the things we have, like a nice rink to play games and practice at.”
Even though Ziebarth was not on the ice for the two games – his team beat Princeton 2-1 before knocking off St. Francis 3-1 – he could feel the energy that the outdoor games produced.
“Playing games outdoors just feels different,” he said. “You can feel the energy from your head to your toes. Everything about it is just exciting.”
But Ziebarth said he most enjoyed watching his team appreciate the sacrifices players in the past made for the sport, and Smrekar was touched by that as well.
“It’s great to hear that these younger players appreciate the sacrifices those players 40 years ago made,” Smrekar said. “Those kids from 40 years ago really paved the way.”
Ziebarth was thankful for the support he received to make the outdoor games come to life.
“I give credit to [Activities Director Mark] Solberg and [Principal Steve] Gibbs for being very supportive of the idea,” Ziebarth said. “I also credit our parents, who have been really supportive of everything we have done.”
Ziebarth also said the city of Cambridge deserves credit for creating a playable rink at Central Green.
“Everyone from the city put in a lot of work to make it happen, and we really appreciate their support,” he said. “[Assistant Public Works Director] Lucas Milz was just phenomenal with the preparations he took to make it the best experience for our kids. And I know a lot of city workers had a hand in making it happen, and we appreciate all that work.”
