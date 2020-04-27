The building under construction off of Dellwood Avenue North in Cambridge, which will house the new library and headquarters for the East Central Regional Library System, is becoming more personalized.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting April 20, the council approved the names of the large community room, large conference room/education room and the six study rooms inside of the building.
The larger community room will be called the Great Northern Room and the large upstairs educational space/conference room will be called Opportunity. The six study rooms will be named Marlys Palmer, in honor of the longtime mayor who died in September 2019; Spirit River; Yuasa (Japan), Rattvik (Sweden), and Beli Manastir (Croatia), in honor of the three Sister Cities relationships; and Bluejacket, in honor of the Cambridge-Isanti School District.
City Administrator Lynda Woulfe said the construction of the new building is moving forward, and signs for the rooms need to be ordered. Woulfe said library staff had suggested the names of the rooms include opportunity, discover, curiosity, enlightenment, collaboration, motivation, creativity, catalyst and inspiration. Woulfe said the city has no official naming policy.
Woulfe said Council Member Bob Shogren suggested names that pay tribute to first responders who lost their lives in service to their community. He also suggested names that paid tribute to historical and prominent features such as Rum River Room or Great Northern Room. Shogren also thought about naming rooms after community leaders who had a lasting impact on the city of Cambridge, including Marlys Palmer, James Oberstar and George Larson.
Woulfe went over names suggested by Council Member Joe Morin that included naming the large community room Cambridge and the large education room/conference room Sweden and the six study rooms Palmer, Spirit River, Yuasa, Rattvik, Beli Manastir and Bluejacket.
“My list was put together because of people and places that mean something to the city of Cambridge. It’s our building, we’re paying for it, the citizens are paying for it, so Cambridge room makes sense,” Morin said. “We have the highest population in the United States as of today, of Swedish population in the United States, and Palmer, she’s done so much for the city, and Spirit River, or Rum River. The three Sister Cities, if it wasn’t for Yuasa, we would never have gotten our Star City and our JobZ classification. But because we were Sister Cities with them we got that. And to give a salute to the school district and the high school here, that’s why I came up with the Bluejacket. I tried to limit it to things that are meaningful to the people of Cambridge.”
Council Member Kersten Barfknecht-Conley said she’s open to looking at all of the ideas, but she really liked Morin’s suggestions.
“I really do like what Joe suggested. It really encompasses Cambridge and a lot our heritage and our Sister Cities,” Barfknecht-Conley said. “I think that is a really good meaning and kind of a good direction, but I just wanted to share that I really like Joe’s approach, but again, open to anything.”
Shogren said he would like to see the railroad incorporated into one of the room names.
“If we could put Great Northern in one of the those rooms because of the history of the railroad; we wouldn’t be what we are without the railroad. That’s one of the reasons why I suggested that,” Shogren said. “But otherwise I don’t have any problems with what Mr. Morin suggested.”
Council Member Lisa Iverson felt one of the rooms should incorporate the word “opportunity,” since Cambridge’s theme is, “Minnesota’s Opportunity Community.”
“I would like to see ‘opportunity’ in there somewhere,” Iverson said.
2020 street improvement project
City Engineer Todd Blank presented the bid results for the 2020 street improvement project. A total of four bids were received with the low bid being $5.3 million and the high bid being $6.3 million. The engineer’s estimate was $5.6 million.
The low bid was from Douglas-Kerr Underground out of Mora in the amount of $5,265,560.
“Douglas-Kerr has successfully completed other projects for the city of Cambridge, including the 2014 street improvements,” Blank said. “Based on this and their other recent project experience, we conclude that Douglas- Kerr should have the experience, equipment and ability to successfully complete this project.”
Following discussion, the council awarded the 2020 street improvement project contract to Douglas-Kerr Underground. It also approved the construction services contract with SEH for a cost not-to-exceed of $548,000.
The street improvements — including street, curb and gutter, sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, street lighting, parking lot, trail and athletic court improvements — will consist of 16th Avenue Southeast from Old South Main Street to South Roosevelt Street; Old South Main Street from 16th Avenue Southeast to the south cul-de-sac; 18th Avenue Southeast from Old South Main Street to Highway 65; South Haven Drive from 16th Avenue Southeast to 18th Avenue Southeast; South Main Street from Third Avenue Southwest to 24th Avenue Southwest; Peterson Park; the Cambridge Public Library; and Central Greens Park.
Blank said he will be meeting with Douglas-Kerr Underground this week to set a construction schedule. Residents are encouraged to watch the city’s website, www.ci.cambridge.mn.us, or the city’s Facebook page for construction schedule updates.
