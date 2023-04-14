With Scooter’s Coffee building on the old Valder’s Vehicles site at the corner of Highway 95 and Buchanan in downtown Cambridge, a time capsule placed in 1969 was found. The capsule was opened at the council meeting, but the capsule only contained keys.
For the second meeting in a row, Cambridge City Council addressed a request for a rate increase by one of its waste management haulers.
LePage and Sons, based in East Bethel, presented a list of potential increases at the council’s Monday, April 3, meeting. The cost of hauling a large (95-gallon) bin will rise from $18 pre-tax to $21.99, a 22.17% increase, while a medium (65-gallon) bin will increase from $16 pre-tax to $20 (24.97% increase) and a small (35-gallon) bin will rise from $14 pre-tax to $17.99 (28.46%).
At its March 20 meeting, an increase in fees for Waste Management to haul yard waste was approved. The contract with LePage, as well as the Waste Management contract, extends through Dec. 31, 2024.
At this meeting, City Council member Bob Shogren reiterated his comment that he would like to see if more than two contractors would be allowed. City Administrator Evan Vogel said the city is currently limited to two, but the ordinance could be changed.
“Staff can look into what other options are available for refuse hauling,” Vogel said.
Council unanimously approved the rate adjustment.
Favorable city audit
The city received a favorable audit in a report presented by Rebecca Peterson of Redpath and Company, an accounting firm based in St. Paul.
Cambridge had no findings of noncompliance with Minnesota statutes and laws, and it had one internal control finding because of audit adjustments.
“It’s an extremely common finding for local governments,” Peterson said. “I’m often asked if you should find that concerning; I would say that, if you had 20 items, you should find that concerning.”
Cambridge received a certificate of achievement for “excellence in financial reporting” from the Government Finance Officers Association for 2021, marking the 20th consecutive year the city was honored.
No Mo’ Snow
The meeting ended with a bit of levity as a “No Mow May” movement was brought before the council.
The idea is to limit grass cutting during the month of May to allow invertebrates such as bees and chrysalides to use the tall grass as protection from cold, rain and wind. The program is optional, but council endorsed the plan – with a bit of levity.
“Can we make it ‘No Snow May’?” Mayor Jim Godfrey asked.
