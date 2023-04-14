Cambridge vault 0413.JPG
Buy Now

With Scooter’s Coffee building on the old Valder’s Vehicles site at the corner of Highway 95 and Buchanan in downtown Cambridge, a time capsule placed in 1969 was found. The capsule was opened at the council meeting, but the capsule only contained keys.

 John Wagner

For the second meeting in a row, Cambridge City Council addressed a request for a rate increase by one of its waste management haulers.

LePage and Sons, based in East Bethel, presented a list of potential increases at the council’s Monday, April 3, meeting. The cost of hauling a large (95-gallon) bin will rise from $18 pre-tax to $21.99, a 22.17% increase, while a medium (65-gallon) bin will increase from $16 pre-tax to $20 (24.97% increase) and a small (35-gallon) bin will rise from $14 pre-tax to $17.99 (28.46%).

Load comments