A bit of housekeeping measures were taken care of during a brief Cambridge City Council meeting on July 6.
First of all, residents should save the date for the city of Cambridge’s Art and Craft Fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7, in the area of Second Avenue Southwest and Ashland Street South.
Due to the art and craft fair, the council approved a street closure request from Second Avenue Southwest, from just west of the post office’s alley access, to Birch Street South, and also from Ashland Street South between First Avenue West and Third Street Southwest.
Barricades will also be set up at any alley entrances within these areas. The streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Advertising for vacant positions
City Administrator Evan Vogel voiced to the council the need for the city to advertise for a full-time permit technician in the community and economic development department.
“The city recently had its part-time permit tech resign, and these duties have fallen to staff that is already spread thin,” Vogel said. “It is always our desire to provide the highest quality service in a timely manner, and this position is an important piece in making that happen.”
The council approved a motion to advertise for the full-time permit technician position. In approving the position, Vogel noted the position should not adversely impact the 2021 budget due to permit revenue exceeding expectations and prolonged staff vacancies.
Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster explained with the resignation of Officer Scott Horsman, there will be a full-time position opening within the department. Schuster said due to filling a vacant patrol sergeant position from within the department, it will create a second full-time officer vacancy.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion for the Cambridge Police Department to advertise for two full-time police officer positions.
