Adam Asmussen (left) and Trygve Townswick took a minute to blow up bouncy balls they received from Midco during the Cambridge Customer Appreciate Day event held Friday, Sept. 15. Find more Customer Appreciation Event photos on page 20.
Many people from the community attended the annual Cambridge Customer Appreciation event held Friday, Sept. 16. Free hot dogs and brats were offered at the event leaving a long line of hungry customers.
Many people from the community attended the annual Cambridge Customer Appreciation event held Friday, Sept. 16. Free hot dogs and brats were offered at the event leaving a long line of hungry customers.
Adam Asmussen (left) and Trygve Townswick took a minute to blow up bouncy balls they received from Midco during the Cambridge Customer Appreciate Day event held Friday, Sept. 15. Find more Customer Appreciation Event photos on page 20.
Many people from the community attended the annual Cambridge Customer Appreciation event held Friday, Sept. 16. Free hot dogs and brats were offered at the event leaving a long line of hungry customers.
Many people from the community attended the annual Cambridge Customer Appreciation event held Friday, Sept. 16. Free hot dogs and brats were offered at the event leaving a long line of hungry customers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.