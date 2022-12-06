Among the members of the Cambridge city staff who celebrated work anniversaries with the city are, from left, Police Chief Todd Schuster, who has been in the department for 25 years; Jesse Peck, Police Department, 20 years; Nick Shatek, Fire Department, 15 years; Caroline Moe, Finance Director, 20 years; Linda Gerlach, Finance Department, 10 years; and Mayor Jim Godfrey.
Cambridge City Council revisited the issue of storage pods and their proliferation around the city as part of its meeting held Monday, Nov. 21.
Community Development Director Marcia Westover noted that the city has approved 10 different interim use permits for storage pods around the city since May. Four of those permits had a deadline of Nov. 1 to reach compliance with conditions attached to the variances.
“Two have come into compliance, but two have not come into compliance,” Westover said. “And those two have made no indication that they plan to comply – or remove the pods.”
Westover said the other six permits had no set deadline, but four are now compliant while the other two deserved more time to resolve the issues.
She then said city staff has given more thought to the issue and the city’s regulations governing the pods.
“Staff took a step back and realized that the conditions that we have in our code aren’t necessarily working for all of the properties,” Westover said. “We have a set standard of conditions for everybody, and it’s not quite working.
“So we’d like to take another look at the ordinance as a whole, and coming up with a better solution for Planning Commission and Council to review.”
City Administrator Evan Vogel echoed Westover’s thought that perhaps the code regarding the pods may need to be rewritten.
“There is an excessive amount of storage units that have started popping up around the community because of supply chain issues,” he said. “The city tried to get in front of that, but we feel things should be clearer and easier to understand.”
Council member Bob Shogren asked if city staff was looking at delaying enforcement on the two properties not in compliance, and Vogel said yes.
“Because of the vagueness of [code], we end up having conversations about storage pods every month or two,” Vogel said. “This gives us some time to go back to the drawing board, which would be good for everybody.”
City staff was asked to present a new set of codes regulating storage pods to the Planning Commission by February to implement in the spring.
Projects move forward
Council approved several projects that will move forward development in the city.
Steve’s Tire was granted a variance to build an addition on the west end of its building, which is located 206 Main St. N. The 26-foot-by-56-foot addition would create three or four more service bays; remodeling would be completed inside as well as roofing and siding updates.
Council also approved the final plat for the East Oaks Ninth addition. The addition will be located on Deer Run Southwest north of 24th Avenue Southwest and east of East Rum River Drive South.
Council approved the 6.12-acre plat for Kwik Trip to build a third location in the city; this one will be built on the southwest corner of Spirit River Drive South and Highway 95. The project includes the construction of Second Avenue Southwest as an access to the station.
And council held a public hearing before approving a draft of a financial agreement creating a tax increment financing (TIF) district for The Mercantile, the boutique hotel that will be built downtown on Ashland Street between First Avenue West and Second Avenue Southwest.
Employees honored
Council noted the work anniversaries of several city employees.
The longest tenured was Roxanne Guthrie, who has spent 30 years working for Northbound Liquor, while Police Chief Todd Schuster has been on the force for 25 years.
Those celebrating 20-year anniversaries were police officer Jesse Peck and City Finance Director Caroline Moe.
Employees who have worked for the city for 15 years are firefighters Lucas Milz, Nick Shatek and Todd Tomczik; Brea Lutterman and Kimberly Thoreson of Northbound Liquor; and public works employees Heath Halverson and Doug Vellenga.
Those honored for 10 years of service were firefighter Ryan Dale, public works employee Ed Raati, and finance employee Linda Gerlach, while firefighter Nate Campion along with Susan Keen and Gerald Warring of Northbound Liquor have been with the city for five years.
