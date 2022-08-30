Cambridge City Council approved an ordinance that will limit new automobile-related businesses entering the downtown area as part of its Monday, Aug. 22, meeting.
Council discussed the ordinance at length during its July 5 meeting, and Community Development Director Marcia Westover presented the final version of the ordinance at Monday’s meeting.
There are two key elements to the ordinance. The first is to prohibit new convenience stations, repair and service stations, auto sales and rental stores, car washes, or drive-in establishments from opening up in the downtown district.
The Cambridge downtown district runs from Third Avenue Northeast to Third Avenue Southeast to the north and south of Highway 95, and from the west to east from Birch Street to the railroad tracks.
“It is important to note that legal, existing, non-conforming uses are allowed to stay as long as they meet state statutes,” Westover said, and added that new businesses are welcome in zoning areas such as along Highway 95 to the east of Highway 65, to cite one example.
The second element is that any new auto-related business would be required to have a minimum 1-acre lot size.
Westover cited three documents that supported the two elements: the city’s comprehensive plan, its 2021 strategic planning and goal-setting document, and the guidance of the Minnesota Design Team and the Downtown Task Force.
“All three of those documents really highlight the downtown vision and our revitalization efforts,” she said. “I think this is a good first step to make that happen.
“None of those documents talk about used-car lots or gas stations. They talk about entertainment districts, food, retail, and boutiques.”
The proposal was not met with universal approval, with Council Member Lisa Iverson leading the objections.
“I understand the wording of this ordinance, because of the problems we had before,” she said, referencing past auto dealers with too many cars on a too-small lot. “But I don’t agree with changing this to a 1-acre site.”
Council member Bob Shogren noted that current downtown dealerships who are less than an acre will not be forced out, and Mayor Jim Godfrey added that current businesses can expand if they increase their lot size to more than 1 acre.
City Administrator Evan Vogel added that this proposal makes it harder for new auto businesses on smaller lots to enter the city by design.
“I think that’s part of the intent here,” he said. “City staff has received numerous complaints that center around the ‘micro’ lots with six or eight cars. … The intent is to reduce the number of nuisance complaints, which tend to come from those dealerships.”
Vogel added that the city is willing to work with businesses who wish to establish themselves in Cambridge.
“I don’t want to take anything away from businesses that are part of the community and pay taxes in the community,” he said. “If they want to reach out to me or to [Deputy City Administrator] Alex [Smith], we will find them a new location.
“They are welcome here. What we’re talking about is [what we want in] the downtown area.”
Council approved the ordinance 4-1, with Iverson opposed.
“I don’t like passing ordinances that restrict business – it kind of goes against my grain,” Shogren admitted. “But I don’t think this is unreasonable, to have a certain area of the city where a majority of people want to have a different atmosphere.”
Johnson speaks at meeting
Among those in attendance at the council meeting was State Representative Brian Johnson, whose District 32A includes Cambridge.
He spoke about the last session of the state Legislature; he said his focus was on public safety, particularly the area of finding quality officers. Johnson also spoke on the budget surplus, and how the uncertainty of the future economy has focused him on tax reform.
He also fielded questions from the council.
Godfrey asked about adjusting the local option sales tax, which is capped; Johnson said he had not heard about any changes, and added that it a voter-approved levy.
Shogren asked about funding for the Northern Lights Express, the high-speed rail service that would connect Minneapolis and Duluth, with a stop in Cambridge. Since the state has not directed its share of the funding to the project, Shogren wondered if the federal funds would disappear.
Johnson said, since the funds in question came from the federal government, that was a decision that would be made at the federal, not state, level.
