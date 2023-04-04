Cambridge City Council set the wheels in motion to build a 148-unit apartment building that will be called Strong Oak Apartments at its Monday, March 20 meeting.
The project will be constructed on 6.78 acres of land wedged east of Old South Main Street and Highway 65 south, near 20th and 21st avenues southwest. According to information presented by Community Development Director Marcia Westover, the site originally was supposed to have townhomes built on it in 2004-2005, but that project was not started.
The project will have B.J. Baas Builders and Arise Capital as the developers, according to Brian Baas, owner of B.J. Baas.
“The Emerald was a great success, and we’d like to repeat that,” Baas said at the meeting. “The design, the rents, the parking situation, and most of this project is very, very similar to the Emerald. We have live, accurate data from that property that we hope will help us design this so it’s not as overbuilt and more cost-effective.”
The Emerald is a recently-completed project located at 1155 Dellwood St. S in Heritage Greens.
Westover presented three variances for the project. One was for the height of the building, which the developers would like to set at 49 feet, 6 inches; the city has capped building heights at 45 feet. The developer plans to build garages at grade level with three stories of apartments above the garages.
Council had no issue with this variance. In fact, council member Bob Shogren suggested that the 45-foot height limit be reexamined.
“If I remember right, the main reason for having the height cap was for firefighter [equipment] limits,” he said. “I believe we have upgraded that equipment.”
The other two variances focused on parking. City statutes require one garage per apartment, but the developers want to build only 121 instead of 148. And instead of 185 parking spaces, the developers want to build only 152.
“Emerald currently has 128 of the 150 garages constructed, and only 121 of the garages are occupied,” Westover said. “Also they have 210 open parking spaces constructed, and only 68 of those are occupied.
“That’s why we feel those variances are warranted.”
Council was not as amenable to this request, with council members Mark Ziebarth and Lisa Iverson asking if more garages could be built in the future.
“This is starting to become a little more of a trend, where we are having developers looking for parking variances,” Ziebarth said. “I’d like to express my concern for continuing to allow the variances regarding parking.”
Westover said if in the future there is a need for more garages or parking spaces, the city could remove the variance and request more of both. City Attorney Jay Squires advised adding a provision to the contract that specified that the city would have the power to take away the variance if necessary.
Westover’s presentation also addressed potential issues involving traffic, decreases in property value and crime.
