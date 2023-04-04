Cambridge Page 59-59.jpg

The area outlined in blue is where the Strong Oak Apartments will be built.

Cambridge City Council set the wheels in motion to build a 148-unit apartment building that will be called Strong Oak Apartments at its Monday, March 20 meeting.

The project will be constructed on 6.78 acres of land wedged east of Old South Main Street and Highway 65 south, near 20th and 21st avenues southwest. According to information presented by Community Development Director Marcia Westover, the site originally was supposed to have townhomes built on it in 2004-2005, but that project was not started.

