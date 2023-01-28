Cambridge City Council continued to take steps forward on its plans to revitalize the downtown at its meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith brought forward proposals based on direction council provided at the Oct. 3, 2022, meeting. She said there currently is more than $1.1 million available in the Redevelopment Fund, which will rise to more than $2.465 million when the city closes on a property sale to Kwik Trip in February.

