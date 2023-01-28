Cambridge City Council continued to take steps forward on its plans to revitalize the downtown at its meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith brought forward proposals based on direction council provided at the Oct. 3, 2022, meeting. She said there currently is more than $1.1 million available in the Redevelopment Fund, which will rise to more than $2.465 million when the city closes on a property sale to Kwik Trip in February.
There also is $700,000 available in the Water Fund, but Smith noted that all of the money in that account need not be used strictly in the downtown.
She said the focus of the recommendations were in the areas of business attraction and retention, parking, and pedestrian improvements.
“With business attraction and retention, we narrowed that down to grants and other financial incentives, providing water stubbing from the main to buildings, and looking into solutions for vacant buildings,” she said.
The proposal for grants included three planks: First, increasing the maximum award from $10,000 to $15,000; second, to separate the Downtown Grant Fund from the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund; third, expand the criteria to include exterior lighting; and fourth, add $86,689.32 from the Downtown Grant Fund from the Redevelopment Fund to bring the account to $150,000.
Smith also presented a proposal that suggested the creation of a downtown fire suppression program. She also planned to bring other potential financial incentives to the council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
As for parking, Smith noted that research indicated there was sufficient parking for the downtown despite the view of many residents that it was insufficient. To that end, she said staff looked into options to purchase new lots as well as potentially changing on-street parking.
In the report, City Engineer Todd Blank recommended against 45-degree parking in the downtown, in part because it would cause eight spaces to be lost because parking on one side of the street would be lost to create the proper street width.
“I do not recommend on-street angled parking because backing out into oncoming traffic is not as safe as pulling forward with parallel parking,” Blank said in the council notes.
And on the topic of pedestrians, Smith said staff focused on potentially funding a wayfinding study, conducting a speed study, and other improvements.
“We think the wayfinding study would be incredibly beneficial to our efforts downtown,” she said. “It will help with guidance for a cohesive theme to signage downtown, cleaning up some of the signage congestion, creating a wayfinding station so pedestrians can learn what is downtown, and other recommendations.”
Smith said a speed study would be necessary to change the speed limit downtown, but Blank expressed doubts that a speed study would result in lowering the speed limit.
Instead staff presented crosswalk signs as an opportunity to slow speeds and increase pedestrian safety. Smith said the signs were supported by Blank, Police Chief Todd Schuster and other police officers contacted.
The conversation is expected to continue at that Feb. 21 meeting.
Planning Commission
Council also filled three openings in the Planning Commission. Actually there was only one “opening,” caused by Aaron Berg joining council; incumbents Jessica Kluck and David Redfield both reapplied for the commission.
Besides Kluck and Redfield, the city received applications from three others: Julie Immel, Michael Liddy and Amanda Wisner. Liddy was the only one of those three to appear at the council meeting for an interview, while Kluck and Redfield also were at the meeting.
After conducting interviews, council appointed Kluck, Liddy and Redfield to the Planning Commission.
Adopt a park
The city has taken steps to create an Adopt-a-Park program based on a request by council member Mark Ziebarth last October.
“The city has experienced frustrating amounts of graffiti and vandalism and mistreatment [in its parks], and [Ziebarth] expressed that perhaps some citizen groups would be dedicated to park cleanup,” Administrator Evan Vogel said.
Vogel then presented a plan, based on a similar program in Isanti, whereby individuals and groups may register to clean up parks and maintain flower beds. The plan was approved unanimously.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.