Downtown Cambridge map.jpg

A photo of downtown Cambridge, showing the parking availability within the downtown area. The red line circles the area considered to be the downtown business district.

 Submitted photo

The Cambridge City Council began the process of discerning steps to take to revitalize the downtown during its Monday, Oct. 3, meeting.

At that meeting Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith used a slideshow to present information the city has gleaned from residents and downtown businesses over the summer regarding their thoughts, wants and needs for that area.

