The Cambridge City Council began the process of discerning steps to take to revitalize the downtown during its Monday, Oct. 3, meeting.
At that meeting Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith used a slideshow to present information the city has gleaned from residents and downtown businesses over the summer regarding their thoughts, wants and needs for that area.
“The presentation Alex put together is the culmination of about six months of work, looking at ways the city can constructively restore and revitalize the downtown,” City Administrator Evan Vogel said. “This is about how we can make the best of everything that we have for the people of Cambridge, and how we can work with the business community as successfully as possible.
“This is also about how we can attract new businesses to the downtown.”
Smith’s report indicated there is more than $1.1 million in the city’s Redevelopment Fund, a total that will rise to roughly $2.4 million in February after the city closes on a property sale with Kwik Trip. There also is $700,000 in the Water Fund.
These dollars are not specifically and completely tied to downtown revitalization.
The water fund usage came into play when the topic was improving sprinkling systems for the downtown businesses. Creation of a water main connection for downtown buildings will cost approximately $25,000 per building, Smith said, noting that helping with that cost in some way would improve fire safety downtown.
There were a variety of other topics broached with both the public, who attended several events over the past six months, as well as downtown businesses, who met as a group during the summer.
Those individuals said the top priority was filling empty buildings, followed by creating more pedestrian (and dog friendly) improvements, restoring buildings, creating a more bike-friendly environment, and creating a unified look.
Several meetings with downtown businesses indicated an interest in grants for small, visible improvements to the downtown as well as low- or no-interest loans for renovations, sprinkling, bringing buildings up to code, and for expansion.
When the topic was parking, 86% of the public supported the removal of on-street parking in front of businesses on select blocks in order to support outdoor dining and better pedestrian accommodations.
“At the 2021 ice cream social event, we asked if people would support removal of a street in the downtown,” Smith said. “We only had 20 responses, but 19 of those 20 said yes.”
Downtown businesses oppose the removal of parking, instead wanting to add parking instead of subtract it.
Smith said there was overwhelming support for art in the downtown.
“I think there were only two individuals who said no [to art],” Smith said. “And the support was for murals, especially those created by local artists.”
Smith added that local businesses also were in favor of more art.
“They suggested finding the identity of the downtown, and of Cambridge as a city, and really trying to embody that in the downtown,” she said.
At the end of her presentation, Smith asked Council to consider questions involving funding, aesthetics and parking for the downtown. Council members responded by using the lists as a menu of items they would like to push for the downtown.
“I think the best approach for us to take is to do the things that address the biggest concerns of residents,” Council Member Mark Ziebarth said. “Those are addressing vacant buildings, empty store fronts, buildings that are not in good condition. That means things like extending water, because the biggest concern for business owners is the cost of sprinkling. …
“My approach would be, rather than doing the fancy, glossy things, to do the less exciting things that would make a bigger long-term difference.”
Mayor Jim Godfrey focused on items that improved the safety of the downtown.
“I’m thinking safety first – that has been my mantra,” he said. “Having loan money for sprinkling would improve the safety of the downtown. I think we should look at lowering the speed limit to make sure people are able to cross the street. …
“And the other part of safety is having good signage, so people know where to go.”
Council Member Lisa Iverson felt there may already be too much signage downtown.
“If you drive down the main street, there are so many signs – stop signs and speed signs, pedestrian crossing signs,” she said. “There are so many signs, I think you can become sign-blind. I’m not saying we don’t need signs, but I think we need to erase sign pollution so people can see what is really there.
“I think we need a speed study on the downtown, and stubbing the downtown is a no-brainer.”
Council Member Bob Shogren sounded a fiscal alarm for projects, noting that the $2.4 million is not specifically to be used exclusively for the downtown.
“I think grants could be used for public safety, such as sprinkling,” he said. “I don’t believe there should be any public dollars used to invest in art; I think business owners can do what they want to do, but I don’t believe that’s a public function, and I believe art is subjective.”
After each of the council members had spoken, Godfrey suggested a price menu with costs of different projects delineated.
“How much [money] would we need to pull [from the Redevelopment Fund] to achieve our goals?” he asked. “Give us an a la carte menu so we can see what different things would cost. …
“And I’d like to mention a caveat: We have done loan program grants for going on 20 years, and we haven’t had a transformation of the downtown in the downtown.
“Whatever we do, I want it to be transformative; I want it to be the spark plug to make the downtown vibrant.”
