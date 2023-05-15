Cambridge City Council awarded contracts for several projects as part of its meeting held Monday, May 1.
City Engineer Todd Blank and fellow engineer Zach Schmitz, both of whom work for Short Elliot Hendrickson based in St. Paul, opened bids that were received on April 20 and presented them to council for approval at this meeting.
The first contract was for drilling Well No. 9, which is located near the city’s water treatment plant. That contract came in two parts: the first was for drilling the well, while the second was for well sitework and piping.
There was only one bid for the drilling – a bid of $368,505 by Traut Companies in St. Joseph – while the lowest of five bids for the remaining work was $1.03 million by Douglas-Kerr Underground based in Mora.
“We’re very happy with those bids,” Blank said. “It’s not alarming that we only got one bid for the well; there’s not a lot of drillers who can fit the well we have, and they are probably our favorite well-driller. They have a good track record.”
The project will be paid through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the city already has received.
The second contract was for improvements to four city parking lots: the City Hall parking lot, the downtown lot at Second Street and South Adams, the Northbound Liquor lot, and the old courthouse lot.
The lowest of six bids on the project also came from Douglas-Kerr at a cost of $611,350.58. The funding sources are EDA funds from the city, Northbound Liquor funds, and city pavement funds.
And the final project was for improvements to Second Avenue Southwest, which is west off Spirit River Drive and south of Highway 95 on the west side of the city. There were eight bids on this project, with Douglas-Kerr again submitting the low bid of $518,027.34.
“This project is proposed to be funded by a combination of funds from the adjacent property owners – Kwik Trip on the north and [Anoka-Ramsey Community College] on the south, with the remainder coming from the city pavement fund,” Blank said.
All of the projects were approved unanimously.
Downtown improvements begin
Council approved the first wave of applications for improvements to downtown buildings, including a request from the building located at 144 Second Ave. SE just west of Adams.
The building owners, Adam and Caitlin Schorer, are planning brick repair, tuck pointing, and panel replacement at a cost of $8,400. The grant provides a 50% match from the city; this will be the third year in a row the owners have applied for a grant, which follows the program’s guidelines.
There also were six applicants for grants from the city’s new Downtown Fire Suppression Program. One of the six, Leader Retail, did not fit within the program’s parameters.
Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith said city staff created a rubric to rank the remaining applicants, with a possible range of scores from 4 to 50.
The five applicants and their scores were:
• Mercantile Hotel, 40.
• Cambridge Bar & Grill, 35.
• Thistle & Ivory (the old Ben Franklin building), 25.
• Happy Productions, 22.
• Cambridge State Bank, 20.
Smith added that, at an estimated cost of $56,000 per project, there is funding for five projects. Council approved the next step, which is to solicit bids for the project; Smith said that would create bids that will be “unique to the application.”
“Different businesses are different distances from the water main, and little details like that will impact the bids,” she said.
Once bids are received, council is expected to examine the bids and approve the projects at a later meeting.
