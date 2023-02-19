Cambridge City Council learned a hard lesson about the recent effects inflation and supply chain concerns have had on the economy as part of its meeting held Monday, Feb. 6.
Roughly a year ago, council approved the purchase of the chassis for a replacement fire engine that was submitted to Boyer Trucks in Superior, Wisconsin, on April 25, 2022. There was no word from that company until November, when it said the wire and engine configurations had changed.
Those changes increased the price from $133,965 to $145,884 for an increase of $11,019.
“That’s not something we like to see; we feel it’s beneficial to proceed with the order,” City Administrator Evan Vogel said at the Feb. 6 meeting.
Fire Chief Todd Tomczik noted that the purchase is strictly for the cab and chassis of a new vehicle, and that the bill for this purchase is not expected to come due until late this year.
While that news was bad, Tomczik also had some good news about the purchase.
“I just left a meeting with the relief association for the Cambridge Fire Department, and they have donated $50,000 towards the purchase,” he said.
Council unanimously approved a motion to approve the changes in the configurations as well as the purchase of the updated vehicle.
Council also unanimously approved the purchase of a Chevrolet Tahoe to replace the Fire Department’s 2012 Tahoe at a cost of $50,793.79.
“We’ve gotten our money’s worth out of it, but it also has retained $10,000 in value,” Tomczik said of the 2012 vehicle. He also noted that the relief association has voted to donate $15,000 for the purchase of the new Tahoe, making its cost to the city roughly $25,000.
Commission applicants chosen
The terms of two commissioners on the city’s Parks, Trails and Recreation board expired on Jan. 31, and both Jeff Andres and Jeff Soderquist applied for reappointment. Two other city residents, Adam Schorer and Lucinda Reilly, also applied to fill the positions.
After a round of interviews with all four applicants, the meeting was briefly adjourned when council member Bob Shogren asked for assurances that all four lived in the city of Cambridge.
After confirming the residence of all four, the council unanimously approved reappointing Andres and Soderquist to the board.
Winter Fest a success
Vogel gave a positive report on the inaugural city Winter Fest, which took place Saturday, Jan. 28.
He noted that there were 14 entries in the snowman-building contest, and an estimated 130 people came to the festival at Central Green despite chilly temperatures. He credited city staff members Amy Norling and Monica Seiberlich for the roles they took in leading the festival, which was planned in only six weeks.
“I think it went really well, and I think it’s something we can build on,” Vogel said, and council agreed.
“It is worth remembering that the first Snowflake Parade only had six floats,” Mayor Jim Godfrey said. “Small things can grow into big things if you nurture them.”
