Cambridge City Council took several steps to allow Allina Health to build a new hospital/medical center as part of its Dec. 19 meeting.
Among those steps was the annexation of six parcels covering 57.26 acres of Cambridge Township land just to the west of Xylite Street Northeast and east of Highway 65.
Cambridge Community Development Director Marcia Westover said the annexation was legal because it abutted the municipal boundary, was 120 acres or less, and was petitioned for annexation by the owner.
The project will consist of a 260,000-square-foot hospital, with the possibility of expansion of up to 327,000 square feet.
Josh Shepherd, president of the Cambridge Medical Center, spoke at the meeting about reasons why Allina chose that particular spot for the new hospital.
“One was that we were visible to the highway, and another was that we were easy to access for our community and our patients,” he said. “The third, and maybe the most important, was that we wanted to stay within the city of Cambridge.
“This is about making that happen.”
Council unanimously approved the annexation. It also approved an amendment to the Future Land Use Map to identify the parcels as Professional/Medical – prior to the amendment, the land was identified as High Density Residential – as well as rezoning the parcels to Professional/Medical.
Parks and Programming for 2023
Council also took its first peek at the 2023 Parks Programming schedule, which showed changes based on information gleaned in part from the 2022 schedule.
One change was the expansion of the schedule from summer-only to a more year-round schedule, starting with a snowman competition and a winter festival, both of which will take place in January.
“We’re inviting residents to make a snowman or a snow sculpture,” Westover said. “The winter festival will be held on Jan. 28, which is a Saturday, in conjunction with Hockey Day in Minnesota, at Central Green Park from 2-6 p.m.”
Westover said the intention is to have skating, bonfires and s’mores at the festival, with the details still in the planning stages.
A second change was the discontinuation of the movies that were shown in 2022.
“Because of the very low attendance for movies in the park, we chose to pull that,” Westover said.
The June movie, “Space Jam,” drew 25 viewers, while “Tom and Jerry” in July drew 60. But “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Think Like a Dog” in August and September, respectively, drew just four and eight; all of the other events over the summer drew crowds in triple digits.
