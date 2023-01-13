Cambridge City council 0112.jpg

From left, council members Aaron Berg and Bob Shogren, and mayor Jim Godfrey.

 Submitted photo

Cambridge City Council formally swore in the three officials elected in November: mayor Jim Godfrey and council members Aaron Berg and Bob Shogren.

Both Shogren and Godfrey were re-elected to their positions, while Berg is new to council after completing a term on the Cambridge-Isanti school board.

