Doug Hallstrom, Minnco CEO, spoke on behalf of the new Minnco Center Office. He also confirmed the Minnco bank, located at 235 First Ave. W. in Cambridge, will stay open in addition to the new center office. The company celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting held on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The office and bank combination is located at 2215 Third Ave. NE in Cambridge.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, members of the community, along with Cambridge city staff and Minnco employees, joined together to celebrate the opening of the Minnco Center Office, which is located at 2215 Third Ave. NE.
The North 65 Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting where Minnco CEO Doug Hallstrom recognized those that assisted with the production of the new building.
Hallstrom has been with Minnco for 33 years and had no doubt that Cambridge would be home to the center office.
“It was always the first option,” he said.
Hallstrom mentioned they had considered Blaine for the location, as it would attract many people from the cities with its new job opportunities.
“This is kind of a regional center and we have people who drive in up to an hour to work here. So we’re attracting talent and people to come into the community,” Hallstrom said.
Having its first banks in Isanti and Cambridge made it feel right to keep the main office further north.
“Our roots are here and it was not maybe a few minutes, a brief discussion, but then it was absolutely 100%. We were committed. No looking back,” Hallstrom said.
The first Minnco Credit Union in Cambridge, located at 235 First Ave. W., opened 87 years ago, and Hallstrom wanted the community to know that it’s not going anywhere.
“The one question we hear over and over again is, ‘When is the downtown office closing?’ It’s not closing. It’s staying open; it’s a full service,” he said.
Hallstrom said the new Minnco Center Office will be around for 10 to 15 years, allowing the company to grow throughout that time.
Minnco has six locations: Cambridge (two), Isanti, North Branch, Big Lake and Andover. A seventh location is currently under construction in Princeton.
