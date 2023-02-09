Highway95Map.jpg

The stretch of Highway 95 in Cambridge that is the focus on the MnDOT reconstruction project.

Cambridge businesses took a closer look at the proposed Trunk Highway 95 Reconstruction Project in a meeting held at the Cambridge City Hall Council Chambers on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The presentation was led by Jim Hall, the principal engineer for highway design at Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), a consulting firm located in St. Paul, along with fellow SEH engineers Graham and Luke Johnson.

