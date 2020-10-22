Plans to bring a new residential development to the area just south of 20th Avenue Southwest in Cambridge are moving forward.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Oct. 19, the council approved the preliminary and final plat for the Schumacher addition.
Community Development Director Marcia Westover explained a request was made by Brad Schumacher, of Cantlin Lake Properties, for a preliminary and final plat of the land south of 20th Avenue Southwest, just north of the Maple Ridge town home development. The property is zoned R-1 One Family Residence district.
Westover explained the request is for a plat of eight single-family parcels. The plat consists of 3.15 acres. Each parcel proposed meets the minimum size requirements per city code for single-family homes in the R-1 zoning district.
Infrastructure was installed in the early 2000s and each parcel already has sewer and water stubbed in, Westover said. When the infrastructure was installed, the highest and best use was considered single-family, therefore the stubs were placed in hopes this would be developed as such.
Westover explained when the infrastructure was installed, Ordinance No. 452 was passed allowing supplemental connection charges for sanitary sewer and water area charges to be paid at the time of development. With the proposal of the Schumacher preliminary and final plat, these charges are now due. The developer is aware of these charges and has agreed to pay them prior to final plat approval. The payment of these charges is listed in the resolutions as a condition of approval.
In addition to the plat, additional site plans have been submitted including stormwater and grading and drainage plans, Westover said. Staff has reviewed these documents and do have site review comments. These comments are a condition of the eight-lot subdivision approval and have been added to the resolution. The conditions need to be met in order for development to occur.
Westover explained the Cambridge Planning Commission met on Oct. 6 and approved the preliminary and final plat for the Schumacher addition as long as all the conditions listed by staff are met.
During the Planning Commission meeting, Craig Wensmann, engineer of the project, said the homes will most likely be in the $230,000 to $280,000 range, which would meet the general character of the neighborhood.
In regard to the start date and completion date, due to the nature of the development, with having the utilities already in place, the developer would probably request to start one or two homes in the next couple of months after the preliminary and final plats have been approved.
