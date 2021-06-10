A relatively new downtown Cambridge business will be getting some financial support from the city to help with some needed repairs.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting June 7, the council approved giving Johanna Robinson, owner of the Calico Moose Artisan Shoppe and Classes, $5,450 from the Cambridge downtown grant fund to help pay for roof repairs.
Assistant City Administrator Athanasia Lewis explained the downtown loan and grant fund has a cash balance of approximately $66,000, with no other pending applications.
The scope of the work for the business, located at 119 Main St. N., consists of removal of existing mechanically fastened roofing, installation of new roofing materials and clean up and debris removal.
Lewis explained the guidelines for the downtown grant fund require a 50% match up to $10,000 for facade improvements. With the total project cost being $10,900, Robinson is eligible for $5,450 in downtown grant funds. The project will begin as soon as possible, with the project having to be completed by June 7, 2022.
Contract with Rum River Construction Consultants
City Administrator Evan Vogel explained the city currently has a vacancy in the building department. The vacancy was created when the previous building official left the city.
Since that time Wayne Kalla has been designated as the city’s residential building official, and there is still a need to fill the city’s designated commercial building official.
After conversations with the state and the previous building official, Vogel said he reached out to Andy Schreder, owner of Rum River Construction Consultants, to see if this is a service that could be provided.
Vogel explained the proposal from Rum River Construction Consultants is for a 12-month contract to be the city of Cambridge’s commercial building official. Vogel also mentioned the city’s part-time permit technician also has given a two-week notice. Vogel said this position can also be covered by Rum River Construction Consultants for a cost of $55 per hour.
Following discussion, the council approved a contract for commercial building official services through Rum River Construction Consultants.
Closed session
Following a closed session, Vogel confirmed the council approved a motion to dismiss city employee Mark Swanson from the Cambridge Fire Department.
Vogel said the council also approved a tentative separation agreement with Cambridge Police Sergeant Adam Rackow, pending final approval by legal counsel and himself.
