The city of Cambridge has approved a proposal for assisting small businesses in the corporate city limits of Cambridge impacted by COVID-19.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Aug. 17, Director of Finance Caroline Moe and Economic Development Director Stan Gustafson explained the city of Cambridge is eligible for $676,330 of CARES Act funding.
At the Aug. 3 City Council meeting, the council identified several projects the city could submit for CARES Act funds, but still had $300,000 left to spend.
Following discussion, the council approved the “Cambridge Cares for Business” proposal for $100,000.
The purpose of the Cambridge Cares for Business proposal is to develop a small business emergency grant program to provide financial assistance to locally owned and operated businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant guidelines state:
“The Cambridge City Council is concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business in the city, especially small businesses. The city desires to use some of the CARES Act funding it has received from the state of Minnesota to provide some COVID-19 relief assistance for small business. The city may provide assistance under the grant if it can show that a business had COVID-19 related expenditures after March 1, 2020.”
“We’re trying to make it pretty straight forward because we want to get the money out to the businesses as soon possible,” Moe said.
Some of the businesses that can apply for the grant funds include restaurants, cafes, coffeehouses, taverns, fitness centers, exercise facilities and studios, spas and salons, barber shops and art and music studios. Moe said the funds are only eligible to small businesses, being defined as 50 employees or less.
Businesses are eligible for aid if they will certify they have not previously received federal or state aid for the COVID-19 related expenditures being submitted for reimbursement.
Eligible expenses include the following:
• Expenses for personal protective equipment and supplies for employees or customers and efforts to sanitize the business environment. This includes such items as masks, hand sanitizers, latex gloves, extra cleaning supplies or face shields.
• Innovation/modification to promote an outdoor creative business premise to make it possible to reopen or operate more safely to protect employees and public health considering COVID- 19 risks. This may include such items as outdoor dining supplies or customer barriers.
• Shields placed at counters for employee/customer safety.
• Rent or mortgage payments (excluding property tax).
• Addressing temporary COVID-19 related restrictions on business activity.
• Increasing technology capacity to enable alternative work forms.
• Creating new marketing campaign or business plans.
• Facility cleaning/restoration.
• Costs associated with additional training or virtual learning to implement COVID-19 safety measures.
• Expenses required to plan for a safe reopening such as expert assessments and/or conduct research or market surveys.
• Other uses (to be described by applicant).
Cambridge City Administrator Lynda Woulfe said she’s spoken to several businesses that may benefit from program.
“They are all ecstatic and just appreciative that we would be thinking about doing this,” Woulfe said. “Majority of the people that I’ve talked to, they’re struggling with their rent payments and being able to pay their utilities. One individual shared with me that they still have not been able to pay their ECE (East Central Energy) bill from last month. So this is coming to them at just a time when they feel like they could just give up and throw in the towel. So hopefully this can make a big impact for our businesses.”
Certain businesses are ineligible including:
• Individuals or businesses that have received funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development through the Small Business Relief Grant.
• Nonprofit organizations.
• Corporate chains or multi-state chains.
• Businesses in default conditions prior to Feb. 29, 2020.
• Businesses that primarily derive income from gambling.
• Businesses that derive any income from adult entertainment.
• Businesses that derive income from passive investments; real estate transactions; property rentals or property management; billboards; or lobbying.
Applications received prior to Oct. 1, 2020, will receive first consideration under the program. The maximum award is $5,000 for eligible expenses. If requests received are more than funding allows, business will receive a pro-rata share of the maximum amount allowed under the program. In the event, the authorized amount of $100,000 is not committed by Oct. 3, the Cambridge City Council will consider increasing aid to applicants at its Oct. 5 meeting, provided documentation of eligible expenses has been provided.
“We really feel like we need to be moving to get this relief to the businesses as soon as we can,” Moe said.
Moe said following the approval of the proposal, the city will still have $200,000 left to spend on the CARES Act grant. City staff will be looking at other options for the council to approve so the city can maximize the use of the grant funds before Nov. 15.
Businesses need to submit an application for consideration and submit applicable receipts/invoices for verification purposes. For more information on Cambridge Cares for Business, visit www.ci.cambridge.mn.us.
