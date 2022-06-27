The 2019 Cambridge Ambassadors — from left, McKenna (Murray) Gordy, Myranda Brogger, Little Miss Cambridge MaKenna Knight, and Kayley Gass — spent more than the standard one year as ambassadors after COVID-19 concerns stalled the program for several years.
After three years away, the show finally got back on the road for the Cambridge Ambassadors.
“Making a Splash” was the theme for this year’s Cambridge Ambassadors Program, which took place in the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School on Friday, June 17.
At that event, three young ladies — Taylor Anderson, Kendyl Izzo, and Kylee Mix — were selected from 16 candidates to serve as Ambassadors for the next 12 months.
“I’m so excited,” Anderson said after having a tiara placed on her head. “I’m really ready for an exciting year with Kendyl and Kylee, who are two great girls.”
That was an emotion all three young ladies shared.
“I’m feeling overwhelmed,” Izzo said. “I am in awe of this situation; I love it, though, and love these two women.”
Mix added, “I’m seriously speechless. I had no idea this was happening. But I’m really ready for the year ahead spending time with these two amazing women.”
A word of warning to the three new Ambassadors: The three Ambassadors chosen in 2019 — Myranda Brogger, Kayley Gass and McKenna (Murray) Gordy — spent three years on the job after COVID-19 kept the program off the stage until last Friday.
