Young women who are juniors in high school through age 20 who live, work, or attend(ed) school in Isanti County are encouraged to participate in the Cambridge Ambassador Program’s Candidate Experience for 2023.

A multitude of activities focused on fun and friendship, enhancing personal and professional skills, mentoring opportunities, and developing a spirit of volunteerism will be offered throughout the experience, which begins with the Candidate Kick-Off on Sunday, April 16 and runs through the Crowning Celebration on Friday, June 16.

