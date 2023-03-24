Young women who are juniors in high school through age 20 who live, work, or attend(ed) school in Isanti County are encouraged to participate in the Cambridge Ambassador Program’s Candidate Experience for 2023.
A multitude of activities focused on fun and friendship, enhancing personal and professional skills, mentoring opportunities, and developing a spirit of volunteerism will be offered throughout the experience, which begins with the Candidate Kick-Off on Sunday, April 16 and runs through the Crowning Celebration on Friday, June 16.
There is no cost to participate, thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, and 100% attendance is not required.
Little girls who attend school in Isanti County and are 5 years old by May 1, or are currently in kindergarten or first grade, are eligible to participate in the Little Miss portion of the program.
The program, which is non-competitive and focused on fun and friendship, begins on Wednesday, May 3 and concludes Tuesday, June 13.
Registration forms for both candidate age groups are available for download from links on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page. For further questions, please send a message via the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page.
Ambassador applications are also available in the CIHS Student Office.
