The Cambridge Ambassador Program has selected 16 candidates for this year’s Candidates Experience. Three winners will be announced at the Crowning Celebration, which will be held on Friday, June 17 at the Hardy Performing Arts Center. Submitted photo
The Cambridge Ambassador Program is delighted to announce the names of the 16 young women participating in this year’s Candidate Experience.
Three of these bright and enthusiastic candidates will be selected to represent the community at the annual Crowning Celebration, when last year’s Ambassadors — McKenna (Murray) Gordy, Myranda Brogger, and Kayley Gass — will crown their successors. This year’s production is “Makin’ a Splash” and will be held on Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
Advanced sale reserved seats are $15 and can be ordered through any candidate or purchased that night, while $10 general admission tickets will be sold at the door only.
This year’s participants (and their sponsors) are Kylee Mix (Leader), Alison Barber (Doctor Monte’s Auto), Maggie Sauro (Classic Canvas and Pontoon and Maggie J’s Dance Company), Jackie Nelson (South Main Dental);
Emma Wessel (Demorie Alterations), Emily Auers (Caerus Corp), Kirsten Curtis (The Dairy Queen of Cambridge), Elizabeth Erickson (Luther Collision & Glass);
Odelia Chumley (Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc.), Sydney Bailey (Grand Event Center), Jenna Kusch (Greater Midwest Realty ~ Lisa Lovering, Realtor), AvaLyn Robertson (NORTH WOODS décor & more and the Nurses at the Birth Place);
Taylor Anderson (Isanti Ready-Mix), Kendyl Izzo (C&J Relocation Services, LLC), MaKenna Caza (The Dairy Queen of Cambridge), and Alyssa Heinze (Rosewood Senior Living).
Supporters of the candidates are encouraged to attend their debut at the “Tacos & Traditions” Sparkle Fiesta on Friday, June 3 at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge. This event will celebrate the ‘Past, Present, and Promising Future’ of the program.
Dinner will feature a taco bar catered by Granny May’s. Tickets are $25 and available through any candidate.
The public is invited to come and “Meet the Candidates” at the annual Dessert Social on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. This event is hosted by New Hope Community Church and sponsored by Minnco Credit Union. There is no cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.