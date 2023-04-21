Adopt a Park Cambridge 0420.jpg

With Earth Day set for Saturday, April 22, the City of Cambridge offers a way to give back to the earth: by sponsoring one of the many local parks and green spaces throughout the community.

The Adopt-A-Park program is a fun, educational program that is a great opportunity for individuals, families, businesses, organizations, church groups, youth clubs, schools, and more to be involved and contribute to their community and help maintain our beautiful parks and green space.

