With Earth Day set for Saturday, April 22, the City of Cambridge offers a way to give back to the earth: by sponsoring one of the many local parks and green spaces throughout the community.
The Adopt-A-Park program is a fun, educational program that is a great opportunity for individuals, families, businesses, organizations, church groups, youth clubs, schools, and more to be involved and contribute to their community and help maintain our beautiful parks and green space.
Those adopting parks will be recognized on the city’s website and other social media platforms.
Volunteer opportunities can vary depending on the park that is adopted but may include:
• Picking up litter and other debris in your chosen park, including boundaries and perimeters, such as fence lines, field edges and tree lines.
• Removing sticks and small branches in mowing areas, especially after storms.
• Weeding in flower beds, around signs, in playgrounds, and around any basketball or tennis courts.
• Raking mulch under swings.
• Removing or reporting graffiti to city staff.
• Updating the City Staff of any vandalism, damage or other potential safety concerns needing attention.
• Planting and watering flowers in pre-approved areas.
• Other pre-approved projects that would benefit or beautify the adopted park.
