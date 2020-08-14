The cabinetry building located at 105 Railroad Ave., Isanti, that has been the subject of a possible abatement will have just under two weeks to finish the work as directed by the city.
At the Isanti City Council meeting July 7, the council postponed a public hearing on the possible abatement of the building until the Aug. 5 meeting to give the owners more time to complete the work as directed by the city.
On June 15, 2019, the exterior wall at the cabinetry building collapsed and the owners pulled a building permit to fix the wall in August 2019. The roof also sustained some damage that was required to be repaired.
At the Aug. 5 council meeting, Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson said he drove by the site twice that day and indicated all the work is completed; the site just needs to be cleaned up.
Community Development Director Sheila Sellman indicated the building inspector from MNSPECT went out to the property as well that day and indicated the fascia isn’t complete. She also said the siding isn’t complete; it hasn’t been sealed and it’s not up to code.
“While it looks like it’s complete, they are almost there. It’s just not fully done,” Sellman said.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion giving the owners of the building until Aug. 18 have all the work completed as directed. Council Member Dan Collison cast the lone vote against the motion.
During the public hearing, the owners of the building, Mike and Mary Colbaugh, said they heard from another inspector that the siding didn’t need to be sealed.
“All I’m worried about is I want the building structurally sound. I don’t want it to fall on you guys; I don’t want it to fall on anybody,” Johnson said.
“That building was structurally sound one week after the new wall went up,” Mary Colbaugh said.
Johnson said the city has given the Colbaughs plenty of time to bring the building into compliance.
“I’d like to see it done. But the point is this: You guys have worked hard. You’ve done everything we’ve asked of you. You’ve taken that step. Granted, it was from spring of 2019 when this all started. And now we’re in the summer of 2020,” Johnson said.
Mary Colbaugh clarified that the wall fell out on June 15, 2019.
“But the point and the fact of the matter is we gave you a month the last time,” Johnson said. “You finished the roof, you’re that close. So you tell me something that’s feasible that this council can agree that would be fair to not only to us but to you. Just get it done.”
Johnson said he had a dozen emails from residents complaining about the property.
“It’s not this council that’s just griping about it, it’s residents, and that’s who we represent. Not only the businesses but the residents as well. We’re here to help you, we’re not here to hinder you,” Johnson said.
Mary Colbaugh said she and her husband have worked out of the cabinetry shop for 40 years and never had a problem with the city. She said the other side wall fell out 25-30 years ago and it wasn’t a problem.
Mary Colbaugh said the city has continually harassed them on this issue and keeps threatening to tear down the building.
“We were not treated very well by the city,” Mary Colbaugh said. “I don’t know who it’s coming from, but I’m telling you it happened.”
Council Member Steve Lundeen said the issue needs to keep moving forward.
“This is all water over the bridge right now. Give us an answer: How soon can you have it caulked and some kind of sealer on it? How soon can you have it done?” Lundeen asked.
“How many chances are we going to give them?” Collison asked. “This was supposed to be the last one.”
The Colbaughs said they would have all the work completed by Aug. 18.
Isanti Santa Day
Parks, Recreation and Culture Manager Jenny Garvey explained her department has budgeted around $700 to host a Santa event.
She explained when working with a reputable Santa company, a company who hires out Santas for events after an extensive background check is completed, the cost to hire a Santa for two hours is around $600. After adding in needed supplies and other miscellaneous items, the total cost would be $700.
City Administrator Josi Wood said the city attorney advised against having an average resident be a Santa for liability reasons and encouraged the city to use a reputable company if wanting to hire a Santa.
After discussion, the council approved a motion to host a Santa event in conjunction with the December movie event.
