On Jan. 28, 2005, Evan Goebel was born at Cambridge Medical Center. Four days later, Ava Lowman entered the world.
This merely continued a long connection between the two families of these seniors at Cambridge-Isanti High School, a pairing which began when both sets of parents attended Concordia College in Moorhead.
“Our entire lives, Ava and I have known each other,” Goebel said. “We went to the same church, we’ve always hung out together. We’re a duo that has always hung out together.”
Lowman confirmed that, adding, “Our parents have always joked that we were one another’s first friend – because we didn’t have a choice.”
When the pair were reunited at Cambridge-Isanti – Goebel attended earlier grades in Isanti, while Lowman was in Cambridge – the connection was strengthened by their work together in a variety of different groups, including theater, choirs and speech.
So it is only fitting that Lowman and Goebel received one honor together: the Triple-A Award, which is presented by the Minnesota State High School League to honor excellence in athletics, academics and other fine arts activities.
“When I heard Evan won this, I said, ‘Yep, that makes sense,’” Lowman said. “Not only is (he) in a lot of different communities, but he is a leader in all of these communities.
“He’s the friendliest, most outgoing, and kind person. He excels in all of these activities – but he makes sure to focus on the group and is nice to everyone. I’m so happy he received this award.”
Goebel said he could say the exact same things about his lifelong friend.
“Ava was a captain on her tennis team and in speech, so I see her in a leadership role in everything she does,” he said. “There’s no one else that could win this award; she’s incredibly worthy. She’s so well-rounded, she’s a genius in school, and she excels in everything she does.
“She truly is deserving of this award for our school and for our section.”
Lowman took things one step further, winning the Triple-A Award for Section 7AA, making her a candidate to win the award at the state level.
Evan Goebel
As you would expect, Evan Goebel’s high school career is filled with activities.
Whether it is choir, where he earned All-Mississippi 8 Conference honors as a junior, or theater, where he was the lead in last fall’s musical and participated in the state one-act play competition, or speech, where he also earned conference and state honors last year, the senior keeps busy.
But there’s one other activity that is different from the others: Goebel has run on the cross country team since seventh grade.
“Cross country is something I’ve done for six years – and my father was the cross country coach at Mora for many years,” Goebel said. “I love running, and I love being in shape. I made some of my best friends in cross country – even friends who are in theater with me.
“It’s one of my favorite activities.”
But if he had to choose one favorite, Goebel admits it would be theater.
“This year [the fall musical] was ‘The Lightning Thief,’ and I was Percy Jackson – and it was one of my favorite roles,” he said. “I just love musicals so much. I love singing, and I love acting, and I get to do both of those things in the musical.”
This past summer, Goebel participated in the International Thespian Festival as a playwright. His first one-act play, titled “Pink,” was one of only four plays performed at the festival, which was hosted by the University of Indiana.
“I got to perform the show I wrote at the festival,” Goebel explained. “I made great connections with a cast I had never met but was from all over the United States. That was such an incredible experience; it was so much fun.”
Goebel said the writing part of the performance arts comes naturally as well.
“My mom is an author, and I’ve always been around writing – and I write all the time,” he said. “Growing up, I wrote little plays with my friends. And I just never stopped. It’s one of my favorite things to do.
“If I had to choose my dream career path, I would hope to be an actor in my own theater company. I would like to direct and perform in shows. I want to give people the opportunity to do theater like I have. But I also would like to have writing in my future.”
Goebel said handling a busy schedule is not as hard as it sounds.
“It kind of comes naturally,” he said. “It helps that they don’t all happen at the same time, and they don’t seem to overlap. But I love doing all those things, so I focus on making sure I get [homework] done so I can spend more time on the things I love.”
After graduating from Cambridge-Isanti, Goebel plans to pursue an acting degree at either the University of Minnesota, the University of Cincinnati or Oklahoma City University.
Goebel thanked his parents, Chris and Kate, for their support, as well as several others in the theater world.
“The first person is Viva Anderson, who truly has had unending support for me and whatever I want to do,” he said. “She’s always giving me opportunities and willing to help. She’s helped me to get to the next level, and she’s helped more than anybody.
“But I also thank Glen Morehouse Olson from St. Francis; she was the first person to read the show that won the playwright award, and she gave me so many insights that brought that show to the next level. And Bill True, a Cambridge-Isanti graduate who is a playwright who lives in Arizona, gave me professional insight on taking the show to the next level.
“Mr. [Aaron] Knudsvig and Mr. [Jared] Faust both have been given me so many opportunities and helped me achieve almost every single one of my dreams as a high school student.”
Goebel said he also appreciates the supportive community.
“The amount of comments and support and congratulations I get from people – some of whom I don’t even know – is incredible to me,” he said. “Having that support when you go into a new show is crazy.”
Ava Lowman
If Cambridge-Isanti offers a particular fine arts activity, there’s a pretty good chance Ava Lowman is involved.
She has participated in high school band, high school choir – where she received a superior rating in the solo/ensemble contest as a junior – and speech, where she advanced to state a year ago. She also has been on the varsity roster of the girls tennis team since she was in eighth grade while also running track in the spring.
“I am all over the place, aren’t I?” she said with a laugh. “When I was young, I wanted to always do something, so I would be in lots of sports and activities at the same time.
“I couldn’t see myself letting go of any of them, so I found a way to make it work with all of them. And it’s worked so far.”
Lowman said finding time for all of these activities is a priority, not a problem.
“The activities that aren’t school-related are things I would want to do during my free time,” she said. “They are a break from academics. It’s a break to go to tennis, to be active and move around and talk to my friends.
“Because it’s so enjoyable, it hasn’t really ever crossed my mind that this is too much. And if I had more free time, I’d still be at the tennis court or watching the musicals. It all works out.”
Lowman said time management also is important.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I would just find time to get work done when I could,” she said. “My junior year, I took college courses, and it was a lot. What I ended up doing was prioritizing what had to be done.
“That’s when I started to use my free time productively. If I want to be in these other activities, I realized I had to put effort into my studies and my home life and other stuff. I learned how to use my time wisely.”
Lowman said she is undecided on her major – which should be no surprise to those who know her.
“Since I’ve been little, it seems I’ve changed what I want to be every week,” she said. “This week I’ve been looking at digital design, and for awhile I’ve been leaning toward entrepreneurship and business.
“I would like to be my own boss, but I love being creative, so I hope to figure out how to work that into a particular career. But that’s this week – we’ll see what I’m thinking next week.”
Lowman has been accepted to three colleges – Moorhead State, Concordia-Moorhead and Hamline – and she said tennis has become an important factor.
“The tennis coaches at Concordia-Moorhead and Hamline have reached out to me and asked me if I would be interested in continuing my career there,” Lowman said. “During tennis season, I was thinking that it would be a bonus [to play tennis in college], but it won’t be a deciding factor.
“Now it’s one of my main reasons to want to go to these colleges. I honestly didn’t think I was at the level to have colleges reach out to me. But to hear coaches talk about how to fit tennis in, and it would be nice to have a constant going into college.”
Lowman said she gave thanks to her parents, Josh and Thea, as well as a number of others who have helped her reach her goals and aspirations.
“They have really pushed me to continue my love for all of these activities – and helped me with time management if I struggled with all of their activities,” Ava Lowman said. “They also have helped me in athletics, since they both coach athletics.
“But I also thank all of the coaches I have had in my life, because they’ve pushed me to be the best I can be, both physically and as a person, and they are a major part of who I am and who I am becoming.
“And I thank anyone who has helped me in music – Knudsvig, [Justin] Kennedy, and Leanna Norland, my piano teacher for the past few years. I thank all of my piano teachers for helping me in music. And I thank Jared Faust, [Therese] Peikert and Lee Orvik for being our speech coaches.”
