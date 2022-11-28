Thomas Moran took the test in October 2021, and he felt he had improved his score from when he had taken it as a sophomore.
“I had taken it before, so I had a baseline for what it would be like,” the Cambridge-Isanti High School senior said. “I thought I did better in the math part and worse in the English part when I took it.
“The scores rose a little bit; I think I got a 1330 as a sophomore and a 1390 as a junior, which was a nice increase.”
The highest possible score on the PSAT is a 1520; the average score is a 910.
While Moran was aware he had posted a good score, he was still a bit disappointed because he did not qualify for any awards or honors from the program.
Or so he thought.
“I was surprised, because when I checked the originally guidelines, I didn’t think I qualified for [honors],” Moran said. “But I did.”
Moran was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Roughly 34,000 students around the country are recognized as Commended Scholars. They earn that honor by placing among the top 50,000 students in the 2021 PSAT, which stands for Preliminary SAT.
The SAT, which previously stood for Scholastic Assessment Test, is one of two tests that colleges use to evaluate prospective students; the other is the American College Test, or ACT.
While the PSAT honors were nice, Moran was even happier that the PSAT helped him prepare for the ACT and the SAT.
Moran earned a 33 on the ACT – “That’s the one I’m using on my college applications,” he said, noting that a perfect score is a 36 – and a 1,460 on the SAT, where the maximum is a 1,600.
“[Taking the PSAT] helped me understand the time constrictions that I had,” Moran said. “Mentally, to go through something where you are constricted by time was really helpful for me. It’s very different from taking a regular test.
“And expecting to be surprised by questions – and not freaking out – helped me know what to expect.”
Moran said he is interested in a career in public policy. He explained that “public policy” focuses on specific topics, while political science looks at the entire sphere of politics. In other words, public policy focuses on writing laws, while political science focuses on getting those proposals passed into law.
“It’s a small difference, but my preference would be to focus on public policy,” Moran said. “I’ve taken some courses through colleges that have been policy-oriented, and I have really enjoyed them. I feel I can make more change by focusing on creating policy.
“Not many schools offer public policy as an undergraduate major – most offer political science. [Public policy] would be my preference, though. I think I would be happier in public policy than in political science.”
One area of policy creation that interests Moran include freedoms of expression and its application to social media companies.
“But I’m open to a lot of things,” he said. “I think I’ll find my focus when I study it, so I won’t commit until I’ve studied some of the options.”
Moran has applied to a number of schools, including the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Macalester, as well as some out-of-state schools.
“I definitely would like to choose a school with a lot of research options,” he said. “A lot of what it will come down to is interning at a school that has a lot of public policy study. Over the summer I’d like to find research jobs.”
For now Moran is involved in the College in the Schools program at Cambridge-Isanti and taking a trigonometry course at the school through Anoka-Ramsey Community College. He also has several electives that will complete his degree program.
He offered thanks to his parents, Jeff and Beth Moran, for helping him enjoy success in high school and on the college tests.
“They have always been on me for my academics – which is how it should be,” Thomas Moran said of his parents. “Sometimes you want to just relax for a day, but they have taught me discipline, and that helps me buckle down and study for tests.
“And two teachers really went above and beyond for me. In English, Mrs. [Thea] Lowman was very helpful and understanding, and she has really taught me reading comprehension, which is important on the college tests. And Mrs. [Tricia] Hennen was my biology teacher last year; my best score on the ACT was in science, and she helped me with that.”
