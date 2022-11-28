Thomas Moran 1124.jpg

Thomas Moran was named a Commended Student by the National Merit Scholarship Program thanks to his strong performance on the PSAT test he took during his junior year.

 Submitted photo

Thomas Moran took the test in October 2021, and he felt he had improved his score from when he had taken it as a sophomore.

“I had taken it before, so I had a baseline for what it would be like,” the Cambridge-Isanti High School senior said. “I thought I did better in the math part and worse in the English part when I took it.

