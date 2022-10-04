The Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education approved a preliminary tax levy payable in 2023 as part of its meeting held Thursday, Sept. 22.
Chris Kampa, the system’s director of Finance and Operations, explained that while the levy currently sits 3% higher than last year, the school district itself has virtually no involvement in setting the levy.
“There are a number of different drivers that go into it, but the state determines the level of funding for each school,” he said. “It’s based on a formula that uses factors such as enrollment, building age, socio-economic factors and facilities in general.”
Since the district has no control over the levy value itself, Kampa said the bigger concern is where the funding for the levy will come from.
“The state determines how much of that levy comes from the state, and how much comes from the local tax base,” he explained. “The final levy may be different from this levy, so we ask the board to certify at the max [amount].”
The board unanimously approved the levy, which merely sets a maximum amount for the levy – the board can set a lower levy when it approves the final levy. But there were a few grumbles regarding the state’s declining role in paying the levy.
“The state is shifting some of the burden [for payment] onto local districts. Is that going to increase our taxes?” board member Aaron Berg asked.
When Kampa said that shift, and increased taxes, are almost certain, Berg said: “Our state has a $9.25 million surplus, but we’re shifting the payment back to our local taxpayers. That’s an interesting concept.”
Kampa said the school is expecting slightly lower enrollment than last year, despite an increase in the number of new homes being built in the school district. As a result, the budget will be conservative to reflect that lower enrollment.
The Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education also scheduled its Truth and Taxation meeting for Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Education Services Center. The school board will discuss the levy and budget at that meeting with the intent of approving the final budget at the school board’s Dec. 15 meeting.
Meal price decrease
Kampa brought before the board a reduction in meal prices within the school system. The original prices for this year were set in June before the USDA set federal reimbursements at a level higher than expected, and then Congress passed the Keep Kids Fed Act to provide more funds.
“Our revenue will be higher than projected, so we believe we can provide some relief to families there,” Kampa said.
Prices were dropped 60 cents across the board, making breakfasts $2.15 for students in grades K-8, $2.25 for high school students and $2.80 for adults. Lunches now will be $3.30 for grades K-5, $3.55 for grades 6-12 and $4.95 for adults.
Germany trip returns
Cambridge-Isanti High School Principal Steve Gibbs presented a proposal to allow 15-20 student to make a trip to Germany from June 15-30 of next year. The trip will be open to students who have taken at least one year of German.
“What’s cool is our students will stay in the homes of hosts from our partner school,” Gibbs said. “When they come here, we host them, like an exchange problem. It gives our students an authentic experience, and really cuts down on the costs.”
The cost will be between $2,400 and $2,700 and includes flights and group transportation, four to six nights in a hotel program costs. These costs will be raised and paid for entirely by the students who make the trip.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.