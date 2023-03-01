CIHS Mock Trial 0223.jpg

The Cambridge-Isanti High School Mock Trial team earned a state berth for a second year in a row. Front row, from left to right: Sydney Lorsung, Mahkaela Francis, Alison Hernandez. Back row, from left: coach Michael Galligan, Elijah Olson, Kylie Venhuizen, Sophia Masters, Thomas Moran, Blake Neubauer, Niko Pearson, Kaden Kaar. Not pictured is attorney coach Meagan Guptill.

 Submitted photo

The members of Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Mock Trial team admit they participate in a hard-to-explain activity.

“I really didn’t know anything about it,” senior Blake Neubauer confessed. “But my friend [Thomas Moran] said, ‘I’m in this cool activity, and we need more people. Why don’t you join?’”

