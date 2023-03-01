The members of Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Mock Trial team admit they participate in a hard-to-explain activity.
“I really didn’t know anything about it,” senior Blake Neubauer confessed. “But my friend [Thomas Moran] said, ‘I’m in this cool activity, and we need more people. Why don’t you join?’”
Moran said his family moved into the Cambridge-Isanti school system when he was in eighth grade, and he joined Mock Trial immediately when he entered high school.
“My intention was to become an attorney at that time, so I was the only freshman on the team when I joined,” he said. “I thought it would help me with my career.”
Moran admits it was not difficult for him to persuade friends such as Neubauer and Sophia Masters to join the team.
“There wasn’t a lot to do, so it wasn’t difficult to persuade them to join,” Moran said. “But it’s not an easy program to explain. And if you’re not considering a field related to law, you have to sell it on the ‘team’ aspect and that it helps you expand your skills.”
But Cambridge-Isanti’s Mock Trial team has done more than have fun and improve individual skills. The Bluejackets have not lost a trial this season and won all five rounds of their regional to qualify for the state tournament for the second year in a row.
“This team was laser-focused and incredibly determined in their effort to attempt to make another run into the postseason,” said the team’s coach, Michael Galligan. “The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of the professional and poised nature they all exhibited through a grueling season of perfecting their case and practicing their craft.”
So what is Mock Trial?
The Minnesota High School Mock Trial Program, sponsored by the Minnesota State Bar Association, is meant to introduce students to the American legal system by allowing them to perform the roles of attorneys, witnesses, bailiffs and timekeepers adjudicating a trial in front of professional attorneys who serve as judges.
This year mock trial teams from around the state tried the case of Jamie Morton v. Ardi Ramidus, M.D., which focused on a college swimmer bringing a medical malpractice case against a doctor following an unsuccessful knee surgery.
Moran served as Cambridge-Isanti’s lead counsel for the plaintiff while senior Elijah Olson was the lead counsel for the defense and junior Alison Hernandez served as co-counsel. Masters, Neubauer, fellow senior Kylie Venhuizen, and sophomores Sydney Lorsung and Mahkaela Francis all are witnesses in the case.
The season begins with case preparation in mid-October through December heading into the competition season from January through early March.
“The team is led by the dedicated and talented examples set by its senior co-captains, Sophia Masters and Thomas Moran, accompanied by senior standout performers Elijah Olson, Blake Neubauer, and Kylie Venhuizen,” Galligan said. “Underclassmen contributing their expertise and gifted performance are junior Alison Hernandez and sophomores Mahkaela Francis and Sydney Lorsung.
“The team is supported by the hard work of the timekeeper and bailiff roles, which are played by freshmen Kaden Kaar and Niko Pearson.”
That group will compete in the state tournament March 2-3 at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in St. Paul.
Olson was a witness last year before becoming an attorney this year.
“Watching the attorneys last year was amazing,” he said. “As a witness, you play a character, while as an attorney you play yourself. The attorneys have to understand the entire case, while a witness learns just their part of the case.”
Masters said playing a witness is similar to performing in theater – at least to a degree.
“In Mock Trial you get to argue with people, and I enjoy that,” she said. “I’m a strong-willed woman, and arguing with someone is fun. I also enjoy the pressure. … You really have to dive into your witness statement and know all the facts. It can be scary to be interrogated by the other team’s attorneys, but that can be fun.”
The group agreed that having the experience of competing at state should be a benefit to this year’s team.
“Last year the state event was online, but this year it will be in person, so that’s different,” Olson said. “... Going up against some of the best teams in the state is stressful, but knowing that we’ve been there before gives us some confidence this year.”
Moran agreed but added: “Last year we were a team that had been at regionals only once and had never been to state, so I think we felt a little bit of ‘imposter syndrome’ going up against schools that had been there for years. Being able to beat them was extremely rewarding.”
So what is the expectation for this year?
“I think our team is really good,” Neubauer said. “I would love to win state – that’s the goal. But I think we’re a better team in person than online, and last year we were online.
“When we’re in person, we’re completely focused. And when we do that, other teams appear to be terrified.”
All of the members of this year’s team gave much credit for its success to Galligan as well as local attorney Meagan Guptill, who helped the attorneys in their preparation. The team also said seniors from last year, most notably Abigail Bettendorf and Natalie Randall, have helped the group in its development.
“It’s been more fun than I expected,” Masters said. “I came into it with a positive attitude, but it was even better than I could have imagined. I really enjoy the activity – it’s probably my favorite activity.
“We have a positive team that is outstanding. Mr. Galligan is a supportive coach who teaches us everything we need to know. It’s been a great environment.”
What makes Cambridge-Isanti’s team all the more interesting is that it is not filled with students dreaming of becoming future lawyers. For example, Masters plans to major in supply chain management at Michigan State, while Neubauer plans to major in music education.
Both agree that Mock Trial still has been a great experience.
“With the improvisation, you have to make things up on the spot in Mock Trial – and as a musician,” Neubauer said. “There are leadership roles that you learn from. There are a lot of different aspects that can help you later in life.”
Olson is undecided on his major – “I’m probably more unsure than I should be as a senior,” he said – but he is not worried.
“Mock Trial opens up so many doors for the future,” he said. “Being an expert witness last year taught me that I could do accounting, and being an attorney this year makes it clear I could go to law school.
“Just having that taste of the world of law opens so many doors to the future. It’s a great base to build off. We’ll see where it takes me.”
All of the members of this year’s team were excited about the opportunity to recruit new members to the Mock Trial program.
“I feel a lot of people don’t understand what Mock Trial is,” Neubauer said. “I would say it’s a fun activity that has created a huge friend group. And it’s competitive as well.”
Masters agreed, adding: “One of the main things for me is how excellent an opportunity it provides. It’s team-oriented, but you can earn individual awards. There are so many things that you can learn that you can carry through your life.”
Moran said he would tell anyone thinking about joining Mock Trial that it is a useful activity.
“You learn about how to speak in public; and getting out of your comfort zone will help in day-to-day life,” he said. “We’ve been able to build relationships and bond in so many different ways. And if you put in the work, you are rewarded for that.
“And when your whole team puts in the work, you are rewarded by going to state.”
Olson said anyone would be well advised to check it out.
“When I started, I didn’t know anybody at the school – and as soon as I joined Mock Trial, I met nine people that I’m never going to forget,” he said. “No matter what you take out of Mock Trial, you’re going to make friends and make lasting relationships.
“It’s challenging, but it’s so satisfying to see your case grow or working on your character. … I hope our success this season inspires future Bluejackets to take part in Mock Trial.”
