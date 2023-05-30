CI Math Masters 0525.JPG
Posing with superintendent Nate Rudolph are, from left, Gage Resler, Kylie Peterson and Melanie Nelson.

 John Wagner

Cambridge-Isanti fourth grade students did well in the Math Masters competition at Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell on April 20.

The Isanti Intermediate/C-I STEAM Team of Victoria Olson, Melanie Nelson, Gage Resler, Brodey Stewart, and Kylie Peterson took first place in the team competition.

