Cambridge-Isanti freshman Callie Bremer admits that, during this past school year, there was a time she was flunking her economics class.
“During the second trimester, I was gone for a long time,” she explained. “I think I had a 49% in the class.”
So imagine her surprise when Breanne Schoen, the coach of the school’s economics team, asked Bremer if she wanted to be a part of that squad.
“I had to work my butt to get caught up – and I got an A in the class,” Bremer said. “I had to hunker down to get ready for the team, and that really helped me in the class.”
Fellow freshman Amelia Beard also was surprised to find herself on the economics team.
“I remember getting the email inviting me to join the team,” Beard said. “It started with the word, ‘Congratulations’ – and that was exactly what I didn’t want to hear.”
By the time Bremer, Beard and fellow freshmen Eli Schurbon and Olivia Thompson got together and began competing, that lack of experience and excess of trepidation had melted away. The quartet eventually finished second in the state in the David Ricardo Division of the State Economics Challenge Championship.
The Ricardo Division is the large-school division featuring introductory-level students. While everyone was new to economics, C-I’s team often faced upperclassmen in the event, which asks competitors to show knowledge in micro- and macro-economics as well as world events in a format that featured testing as well as Jeopardy-style competition.
The competition was held virtually, which Schoen said made it more challenging.
“It’s difficult to sit in a room and perform at your best while answering questions on a computer,” Schoen said. “There’s not quite the excitement level compared to when we would compete in the regional competition in St. Cloud, then go to the Fed Building in Minneapolis for the state competition.”
The regional testing opened up the competitors to new information.
“I remember studying for the test for a week,” Beard said. “I was looking at the practice tests and thinking, ‘How am I ever going to know any of this?’ So I spent 20 minutes on three economic principles that I knew nothing about – and of course none of them were on the test.”
Schurbon agreed, adding: “There was a lot of stuff that was new and different on the test. I had to study, and I found it interesting.”
The Cambridge-Isanti team’s success in the regional advanced them to the state meet. There the Bluejackets did well enough in the testing to advance to the quiz bowl, where the team placed second.
“It was a fun experience,” Bremer said. “Before this, I thought, ‘I have to take a competitive test on economics? Ugh. How nerdy!’ But I came out of it knowing more about economics – and respecting economics.”
All three admitted that now their knowledge of economics is greater than it was before.
“I know more about economics than I ever thought I would,” Beard said. “And when I watch the news, I can see where things are going to turn and the trends that are coming. I’m better at analyzing economic activity.”
But Schurbon said that, while his knowledge of economics has improved, he is not yet ready to help tackle the current economic situation, especially inflation.
“I have no idea – I really don’t know what the solution is,” he said with a smile. “I understand it better, but I don’t know what I would do.”
Bremer was ready to answer.
“Economics is kind of a waiting game, with ‘tweaks’ involved,” she said. “If you increase government spending, there will be more money to go around – and inflation will increase. But eventually everything will balance out, so for now it’s a waiting game.”
