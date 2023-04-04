Chris Kampa.jpg

Chris Kampa

Christopher Kampa, the director of Finance and Operations at Cambridge-Isanti Schools, gave a detailed explanation as to why budget projections for fiscal year 2023 have changed as part of the C-I Board of Education’s meeting held Thursday, March 23.

“When the preliminary budget was passed last June, we explained to the board that the budget didn’t include COVID funding and expenses due to rigid restrictions and evolving rules,” Kampa said via email following the meeting.

