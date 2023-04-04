Christopher Kampa, the director of Finance and Operations at Cambridge-Isanti Schools, gave a detailed explanation as to why budget projections for fiscal year 2023 have changed as part of the C-I Board of Education’s meeting held Thursday, March 23.
“When the preliminary budget was passed last June, we explained to the board that the budget didn’t include COVID funding and expenses due to rigid restrictions and evolving rules,” Kampa said via email following the meeting.
“Disregarding the COVID-related funding, the expenditure revisions are in-line with original budget estimates. It’s also important to note that COVID dollars are one-time funds, so we need to deploy them in a sustainable manner that doesn’t lead to a ‘fiscal cliff.’ The effects of education during the pandemic will last a generation, and we need to ensure we can provide lasting academic interventions to support our students.”
Kampa’s presentation on the fiscal year 2023 budget began with a note that he used a fund-based accounting method, which, in the private sector, tracks how funds are used rather than monitoring profitability of a company.
The big news from Kampa’s presentation is that the difference in revenue from the original preliminary budget and the revised preliminary budget is more than $4.2 million. More than $2.3 million of those funds are from COVID revenues; while COVID expenses also increased by more than $1.3 million, that left a little more than a million dollars in net increased revenue.
For fiscal 2023, the total operating revenues are predicted to be $63,240,944 – a total that is roughly $1.7 million higher than last year – while the predicted expenses are $61,344,255 – a total that is roughly $5 million higher than a year ago.
The biggest cause for the increase in expenses is a more than $3 million increase in salaries and benefits for staff. Kampa also noted that the revised budget for Long-Term Facilities Maintenance decreased by $419,636 from $1,590,668 to $1,171,302.
“Big things are on the way [in that area] in the future, so for now we’re trying to address little things,” he said. His slide noted that the district is preparing for potential boiler failures at Cambridge Primary and Intermediate schools as well as at the high school, among other potential problems.
In Food Service the number were not as positive. The original 2023 budget was nearly at break-even, showing a slight profit of $1,171 that since has been revised to a deficit of $225,478.
“We are on pace to serve the smallest amount of meals we’ve ever served,” Kampa said. “The good news is that we have a fund balance to absorb that, and the next year, with the legislation that was just passed, we’ll be transitioning back to free meals for all students. And that will generally help our bottom line.”
Kampa also noted that Community Education has become a success story after reaching a deficit of a quarter of a million dollars just before COVID hit in 2020.
“We had to make some decisions in terms of staff layoffs that were really, really hard at the time,” he said. “But everyone on the Community Ed side has done a great job of building this back while adding more and more services in the community.
“We’re now in a pretty solid position on the balance side.”
Kampa also showed that debt service revenue will go down slightly while expenses stay the same, resulting in a $1 million deficit that he said would not negatively impact the school or local taxpayers.
“Why do our expenses exceed [revenues]?” he asked. “The LTFM (Long-Term Facilities Maintenance) project financing did not hit the last levy, so we will transfer some of our LTFM funds to debt service. That was the original plan.”
Kampa noted that the original projections were conservative because of the uncertainty caused by inflation.
“Our practice when it comes to budgeting is that when there is a high level of uncertainty, we employ a higher degree of conservatism so that we’re not exposed to negative budgetary shocks,” he said.
The budget projections were unanimously approved by the board.
