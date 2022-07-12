Mel Winberg’s Auto 2 Class at Cambridge-Isanti High School faced a real challenge this past spring.

“We were taking old-school V-8 motors – an internal combustion engine – and rebuilding them,” Winberg said. “And by ‘rebuilding’ them, I mean the students took them apart, measured and cleaned everything, got new piston rings or gaskets or whatever was needed, and put the motors back together.

The challenge was all that work had to be completed in a 13-week semester.

“That’s a lot of work for one semester, because that’s a pretty involved process,” Winberg said.

That’s why Winberg was so happy to receive support from a number of area merchants to helped supply whatever was needed to complete the project.

Among the companies that helped with the project were Doctor Monte’s Auto in Cambridge, Isanti Tire & Auto Care, Quality Car Care in Cambridge, South Main Automotive in Cambridge, Blumer Auto Wrecking in Isanti, CVF Racing in New Prague, and John’s Transmission Services in Harris.

“To understand how an internal combustion engine system works, you have to work on one,” Winberg said. “Without all those companies helping us, our students wouldn’t have had the opportunity to work on one – and learn about it.”

