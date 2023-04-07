A second bridge over the Rum River in the Princeton-area has been the talk around town for many years, according to Baldwin Township Supervisor Brian Lawrence.
Now a bridge that could enhance public safety and road access to an under-served group of Baldwin Township residents is gaining some traction.
Baldwin Township officials say a future bridge over the winding Rum River in the far northeastern quadrant of the township is a necessity.
This area is east of the Princeton city limits in an area north of the Rum River and south of Alpha Road and 325th Street, which is also known as County Road 18.
Township officials have held conversations with representatives of Sherburne County and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office leadership about a future access over the river, and there is currently a bill in the Minnesota Legislature referencing a bridge.
Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) has authored S.F. 1440 calling for $12 million from the Legislature for design, permitting, land acquisition, and construction of a new bridge over the Rum River to address critical safety and human health concerns. Rep. Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) has authored companion bill H.F. 992 in the Minnesota House.
While a location of the proposed bridge has not been identified, a north-south bridge over County Road 19 makes sense, Lawrence says.
Baldwin Township supervisor and fire chief Scott Case says the lack of a bridge makes providing emergency services to the area north of the Rum River a challenge.
To get to a fire or health crisis in the area north of the Rum River, emergency services personnel must go from the fire station, through Mille Lacs County or Princeton to Highway 95, and then east to the Baldwin Township quadrant.
An alternative is to go into Isanti County and access the area by way of Isanti County Road 7, Case said.
That’s a concern for both fire and medical emergencies.
A fire can double in size every 90 seconds, Case points out. It takes about an extra four minutes to reach this area of Baldwin Township via Highway 95 or Isanti County Road 7, meaning a fire could be three to four times bigger than it should be without access over the river. When it comes to medical emergencies, four minutes can have life-changing effects.
“This is a necessity,” Case said of the need for a Rum River bridge.
“This is something that needs to be addressed. It can’t wait,” he said.
Access across the river is also taking on added importance as people move north to Baldwin Township. Baldwin Township is part of a growth corridor with population in the under-served area of the township only expected to rise.
The population of Baldwin Township is now about 7,600 people. Development is happening. Fire department and sheriff’s office calls for service are on the rise, township officials say.
John Morast, with township engineering firm HRGreen, said officials are tackling the bridge issue by first creating a plan.
“What’s the purpose? What’s the need?” Morast said.
“Then we start asking the question, is it feasible?” he said.
In siting a potential bridge, there also has to be consideration of how it fits with exiting and future residential construction, Morast said.
As discussions move forward, Baldwin Township Chairman Jay Swanson made one clear.
“We have no interest in taking property by eminent domain,” Swanson said of the process of government bodies taking private property for public use.
Jeffrey Hage is the managing editor of the Union-Times based in Princeton.
