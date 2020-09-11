Moving forward with cleaning up public nuisances is becoming more of a priority for the city of Braham.
During the Braham City Council meeting Sept. 1, City Administrator Angela Grafstrom explained that she and other members of city staff have discussed how to handle nuisance ordinances.
Since the police department is already out on patrol, Grafstrom said it was decided the police department would take the lead regarding enforcement on nuisance ordinances and handle them going forward.
According to the city’s public nuisance ordinance, “For purpose of this ordinance, a person that does any of the following is guilty of maintaining a public nuisance:
“(A) Maintains or permits a condition which unreasonably annoys, injures, or endangers the safety, health, morals, comfort or repose of any considerable number of members of the public; or
“(B) Interferes with, obstructs, or renders dangerous for passage, any public highway or right-of-way, or waters used by the public; or
“(C) Does any other act or omission declared by law or this ordinance to be a public nuisance.”
The ordinance addresses nuisances such as those affecting health, morals and decency, peace and safety, noise violations, parking and storage, inoperable motor vehicles, long grass/noxious weeds and abatements.
Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart explained nuisance ordinances include items such as tall grass or junk vehicles. But he said the city should be mindful that what a city staff member might perceive as junk, someone else might perceive as useful and valuable.
“I think my approach to this is going to be bringing some updates monthly or every other month to the council with some suggestions,” Baumgart said. “For me it’s easy to envision a junk vehicle or one with a tree growing through the middle of it; that can’t be an operating vehicle. So I guess the point I’m getting at is we may need to tweak our current ordinance to be more ‘Braham,’ than it was boiler plate language from the League (of Minnesota Cities).
“We’ve got a baseline to begin with, we began some enforcement and we’ll see what kind of pushback comes with it. I encourage anyone with input to visit with me about that and maybe some language needs to be added to it or deleted or we’re on the right track. I don’t think it’s set in stone is what I’m trying to say,” Baumgart added.
Grafstrom encouraged the police officers to take pictures of public nuisances so if someone from the public has a question about a specific nuisance, they have a visual to show them.
Baumgart said he will bring a report back to the council at its October meeting to update them on how the enforcement is going; will provide images and videos of specific public nuisances; and discuss how the city wants to proceed moving forward.
Baumgart said his department will focus more on what he considers the obvious public nuisances as it relates to inoperable vehicles.
“I went around to some that I know are or what I would think that the council would support as junk. There’s been two cars that have been parked there my entire career and they have 6-inch trees growing through the middle of them,” Baumgart said. “Well, you know, that’s what I think we’re focusing on versus somebody that maybe is down on their luck and their car broke down in their driveway and half of it is on the grass and they’re waiting for some parts to come.”
Baumgart explained the two officers patrolling during the day are dedicating one hour each day to enforce ordinance violations. He said the department has started a spreadsheet identifying problem addresses. The property owners with the problem addresses are issued a computer-generated written warning giving them 30 days to have the public nuisance taken care of and come into compliance. After 30 days, Baumgart said the officer will start into the next stages of enforcement, which could be another written warning, a fine or something else.
Council Member Vicky Ethen said she doesn’t want citizens to feel they are being targeted; and a clear definition is needed of what defines an abandoned vehicle and what is defined as junk.
“My biggest thing is that I don’t want anybody to feel like they are being targeted, it can’t be subjective, it has to be objective,” Ethen said.
Grafstrom said the extent of the public nuisance also needs to be taken into consideration.
“Part of it, too, that we need to consider: Are they attracting rodents and other pests; is it a hazardous material — I mean those are health and safety violations as well,” Grafstrom said.
Baumgart said enforcing the public nuisance ordinance is something that needs to be eased into.
“I guess I feel if we have an ordinance and we’re not enforcing it, only after a compliant, are we doing justice of the ordinance?” Baumgart said. “We could spend an entire patrol shift looking for ordinance violations. I think breaking it up, one hour out of a patrol shift is not a grievous in the enforcement level.
“We haven’t really hammered or enforced ordinances in a very strict manner ever in my career, and I guess I would like to just ease into this and try to get compliance by some conversations versus an ordinance violation citation. Because I think people have assumed for years that this is OK. And it may have been in the past, but we’ve made ordinance changes, and it’s not anymore. So if we tier into it, in a respectful manner, I don’t think we’re going to get a lot of pushback, and we’re going to get our end result, which is to beautify the city,” Baumgart added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.