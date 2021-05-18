After Braham started accepting online bids for the Second Street Southwest reconstruction project on April 20, it received several price options to choose from.
Braham City Administrator Angie Grafstrom explained in her report to the Braham City Council on May 4 that four bids were received that ranged between approximately $394,575 and $596,796.
“The lowest responsible bid was from Land Pride Construction out of Paynesville in the amount of $394,575,” Grafstrom added. She asked the council to award the project and contract with Land Pride Construction for the lowest bid.
The council did approve the lowest bid and moved to contract Land Pride Construction for the street project.
Administrator’s report
Grafstrom said that Visu-Sewer has done some work in identifying repair areas to prevent collapsing in the collection system. The cost for the project is estimated at around $34,405.
Police report
Incident complaint reports are more numerous recently than in the last couple of years, according to Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart.
Braham Police Department has been processing around 10 felony/gross misdemeanor cases since April.
“Most have been worked and are at the prosecution level,” Baumgart said. “Three are in the (investigation) level. Seven have been charged out.”
Officer Brandon Thomsen has started his training, he added.
“It is going well,” Baumgart explained. “He should begin a final phase of training this month and be on his own by June 2. … I would anticipate you’ll start seeing him soloing around, which is our shadow phase, probably if not this week, next.”
Fire report
The Braham Fire Department responded to the following emergency incidents, according to its April report: two structural damages due to fire; one grass fire; two car crashes; an incident in Mora and another in Pine City; and 16 medical calls.
