The Braham Summer Youth Theater Camp presented The Lion King Kids earlier this month.
The cast consisted of 31 students ranging from grades 4-8, with some former and current high school students volunteer their time to take part in the production.
“The high school theater department started this program about six years ago as a summer program to get our youth interested in theater,” said producer Tracy Fix. “Our directors and assistant directors are all volunteers, and they are proud of the efforts of all of these kids to perform the show after nine days of practicing, playing games and having fun!”
The directors were Emma Downing, a Braham graduated who participated in the program, along with Braham Theater Department Director Andrea Downing. The assistants were Tammi Johnson, Bryan Johnson, Cody Hansen and Lydia Nelson; Hansen and Nelson both are Braham graduates who participated in the program as well.
The Lion King Kids is an adaptation of the 1994 feature film that tells the story of Simba as he arises to his rightful place as king of the lions in saving the Pridelands. It features classic songs such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.
There were five actors who served as “Rafiki” — Luke Fix, Adam Fix, Anna Long, Ricky Graves and Lindsay Erickson — who serve as narrators for the story.
Avery Johnson played Simba, while Samantha Hansen was Nala. Carter Lotz played Mufasa, Paeton Ryle was Sarabi, and Noah King played the villain, Scar.
Ayla Edwards played Timon, Simba’s meerkat friend, while Izzy Shockman was Simba’s warthog friend, Pumbaa.
